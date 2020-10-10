How to Watch Bengals vs Ravens on Roku, Firestick or Other Device

The No. 1 overall pick will go up against the reigning MVP as Joe Burrow and the Bengals head to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday in an AFC North showdown.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Ravens on your Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Bengals vs Ravens Preview

The Ravens regained their form last week after a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs, downing the Washington Football Team 31-17 in a comfortable win. Lamar Jackson looked like his normal highlight-reel self, tossing a pair of scores through the air and scoring another on a huge run.

Jackson missed a pair of practices this week with a minor knee issue and a sore stomach, but will be ready to go on Sunday against the Bengals.

“What happened was Wednesday his knee just felt sore. He just felt like he needed to try to rest it a little bit,” head coach John Harbaugh said.

“Then Thursday he was ready to go but he got sick. His stomach was really bothering him, so he had to go home. I don’t know if he ate something bad or what it was, but we all get something like that periodically. It was just strange timing on that whole deal. But he’s good to go.”

That’s a good sign for the Ravens, who suddenly have some stiff competition in the AFC North with the Steelers (3-0) and Browns (3-1) hot on their heels. The Bengals are also starting to find their stride after picking up their first win last week against the Jaguars 33-25.

While QB Joe Burrow played solid again — becoming the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300 or more yards in three consecutive games — running back Joe Mixon led the way with a massive day. Mixon rushed for 151 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns and caught another score.

“The O-line played really, really well today,” Burrow said. “They’ve taken a lot of heat the last couple weeks, and I was super happy for those guys to have the game they did today and they’re going to continue to build on it. I know they are.”

The Ravens will be a different story for the Bengals, however. The AFC’s top seed last year has forced a turnover in 17 consecutive games.

“It’s always a point of emphasis. It’s something that we talk about every day on defense,” Harbaugh said. “We have drills directed that way and we try to practice that way. We try to scheme that way, too. And then our players, we have players that do make those plays.”

Baltimore is a 12.5-point favorite for the game. The total is set at 50.5 points.