How to Watch Bengals vs Bills Playoff Game Without Cable

The 2023 NFL divisional round playoff games are here and the first game of the Sunday doubleheader is between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bengals vs Bills streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Bills live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bengals vs Bills live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Bills live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bengals vs Bills live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bengals vs Bills live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Bills live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bengals vs Bills Preview

The Bengals vs Bills divisional playoff game will be an emotional game, as it was their final regular season match-up on January 2 where Bills safety Damar Hamlin took a hit to the chest in the first quarter and suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. On-site medical staff performed CPR until the ambulance could arrive; he was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he stayed for nearly a week before being flown to the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute where he remained until January 11.

After what happened on the field, the game was canceled and not rescheduled. As such, the Bills finished as the 2 seed in the AFC, but if they do win the divisional round and advance to play the 1-seed Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship, that game would be at a neutral site because the Bills could have earned the No. 1 seed if the game against the Bengals had been completed and the Bills won.

For the Bills-Bengals divisional game, the Bills are favored by 5.5 points and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows it is going to be a challenge for his team, but he said in his pre-game press conference that as the defending AFC champions, they are not the underdogs.

“We know that we’re the defending AFC champions, so there’s an edge to this team where we’re not an underdog to anybody. So I think that’s just been the feeling we’ve had all season. We don’t really care what anybody else says about us, we know we belong on the field with every team in this league,” said the Bengals head coach.

Taylor also said that it is definitely unusual to play just two opponents in one month — the Bengals’ final regular season opponents were the Bills and the Ravens, the two teams they’re facing first in the playoffs. But he said his team is rolling with it.

“It is a little bit unusual the way that the season’s unfolded here in the last four weeks for us in terms of playing two opponents over the past 28 days. Our guys have handled it well … they understand the process we follow each week and the’ve done a good job handling it all,” said Taylor.

The Bengals vs Bills divisional round playoff game kicks off Sunday, January 22 at 3 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. If the Bills and the Chiefs win, the NFL has chosen Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the neutral site for the AFC championship because A) the stadium was already picked as “a possible backup host site for postseason games” before the 2022-2023 season even began, and B) the stadium is “almost equidistant from both potential participating teams’ cities,” according to the NFL press release.