Bengals vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) head to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns (2-5) on Halloween night.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bengals vs Browns streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bengals vs Browns Preview

The Bengals have won two in a row, most recently defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 35-17, on October 23. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow had another monster game, throwing for 481 yards and three touchdowns in the win, also adding a score on the ground. Burrow and the Cincinnati offense are putting up 24.7 points per game, which is ranked 8th in the league, but they’ll be without a key cog in their offensive machine on Halloween night.

Burrow is still looking for his first career win over the Browns, and he will be without his favorite weapon in this game, as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is set to miss time with a hip injury. It’ll be up to wideouts Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to pick up the slack.

“He certainly is looking to notch himself a win. You can feel it from him. His intensity is ramped up and mainly because it’s a big divisional game for us,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said about Burrow. “These are the games that matter as you go down to the middle of the season in the stretch and you’ve got to pick up division wins and if you want to get to the playoffs, you’ve got to win your division and you have to beat the division teams. And we haven’t done that yet. So I think he’s on edge this week a little bit. He’s ready to go.”

The Browns enter this game losers of four straight, and they will be without tight end David Njoku, right guard Wyatt Teller and cornerback Denzel Ward, who are all out with injuries.

“You’ve just got to find your streak,” Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “It’s a league of streaks. It’s like a 3-point shooter. Once you hit one, hopefully you see more go down and that gives you the confidence to understand that things will start falling your way.”

Brissett and the Browns will continue to lean on running back Nick Chubb, who leads the NFL in rushing with 740 yards. Cincinnati’s ‘D’ is surrendering 119 yards a game on the ground, so they’ll have their hands full Monday night.

On defense, Cleveland is giving up 26.6 points per game on defense, which ranks 28th in the league, so Burrow and company will have their opportunities.

Last year, the Browns swept the series, winning 41-16 on the road in Cincinnati and 21-16 at home.