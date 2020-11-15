Bengals vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to move to 9-0 as they host AFC North rival Cincinnati on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Steelers online:

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Cincinnati and Pittsburgh

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Steelers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bengals vs Steelers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bengals vs Steelers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Steelers live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bengals vs Steelers Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and have a chance to take a commanding lead in the AFC North if they can take out an upstart Cincinnati Bengals squad on Sunday.

It appeared that the Steelers would be without veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the matchup, but he was cleared on Saturday to face the Bengals.

“My body enjoyed the week off,” Roethlisberger said. “My mind, from teaching pre-K, did not enjoy the week off. It was fun to be home with them, but I definitely miss the guys.”

Roethlisberger was deemed to be high risk close contact with tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive for the virus early in the week.

“My wife, we slept in opposite rooms. Things like that. My wife said, I don’t care if we get it, but we don’t want our kids to get it,” he said. “You always care more about your kids than you care about yourself or anyone. We’ve been as safe as we can possibly be at home, I think.”

The Steelers have been winning, but would like to get their run game on track. Conner hasn’t cracked the 100 yards the last three weeks and notched just 22 yards against the Cowboys last week in a 24-19 win that was a little too close for comfort.

“Just trying to take as much as we can from the film and apply it to the practice field,” Steelers defensive end TJ Watt. “I think it’s very important you don’t go over these victory Mondays and treat it like we’re not going to look at the game, we’re going to think about the Bengals this week. We made sure we looked at the Cowboys film to break it down and talk it through and make sure all of our ducks are in a row. Then we started preparing for the Bengals this week and feel confident with the plan we came up with and it’s been a great week for us.”

The Begnals are coming off a bye week, but pulled off their most impressive victory in recent memory against the Titans last time out, 31-20.

No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has made the case for Rookie of the Year, passing for 2,272 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. However, Burrow will have his hands full against the Steelers tough defense.

“I think at the end of the day they’re a really good defense and we’ve played a couple of those: Indy, Philly had a great front, one of the best fronts in the NFL, and certainly Baltimore is one of the better defenses we faced,” Bengals head coach Zak Taylor said. “We played some really good defenses so our guys are ready to handle anything. We know Pittsburgh is a good team and we’ve got a lot of respect for them, but our guys are ready to go.”

The Steelers are a 7-point favorite for the matchup.