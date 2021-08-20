How to Watch Bengals vs Washington Preseason Game Online

The Cincinnati Bengals head to FedExField to take on the Washington Football Team in the second preseason game for both teams on August 20.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and it will be on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Washington online:

Bengals vs Washington Preseason Preview

The Bengals are fresh from beating defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first preseason game, 19-14.

Joe Burrow is sitting out the preseason, so quarterbacks Kyle Shurmur and Brandon Allen split the team’s snaps against Tampa Bay. Shurmur went 12-19 for 108 yards and an interception, while Allen completed 7 of 10 passes for 77 yards and an interception. Four field goals and a rushing touchdown by running back Chris Evans provided all the offense for Cincinnati.

In addition to Burrow being out against Washington, cornerbacks Eli Apple, Ricardo Allen, Donnie Lewis, defensive end Khalid Kareem, defensive end Joseph Ossai, running back Trayveon Williams, center Trey Hopkins and offensive guard D’Ante Smith will all miss for Cincinnati, giving several opportunities to players competing at those positions.

“We’re just letting those guys play,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “It’s difficult to evaluate their play right away with the naked eye, because it may look like a guard missed his block when you’re actually just not sure what was going on internally. You have to watch the tape to really get a good evaluation on those guys.”

Washington is coming off a 22-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Three QBs saw action, with starter Ryan Fitzpatrick going 5-8 for 58 yards and Taylor Heinicke completing 9 of 15 passes for 86 yards. Steven Montez spent the most time under center, going 17-24 for 108 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

WFT out-gained New England, 367 yards to 320, but couldn’t score at all in either the first or third quarters, which, coupled with the interception, made a big difference.

Washington will have Kyle Allen back after the young quarterback missed the last two weeks of camp. Allen saw his surgically repaired ankle get sprained during a team practice, and he’s ready to finally be back on the field.

“I just want to get hit again,” Allen said this week. “I feel like that’s what preseason is about for quarterbacks in general. You just want to be able to go through the motions. You want to be able to execute and then take a couple of hits and feel good about it.”

He’ll get his chance here against the Bengals.