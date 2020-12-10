How to Watch Best of Broadway 2020 NBC Special Online

This holiday season, the cream of the crop from the Great White Way is coming to TV with One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, airing Thursday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch One Night Only: The Best of Broadway online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch One Night Only: The Best of Broadway live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch One Night Only: The Best of Broadway live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch One Night Only: The Best of Broadway live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘One Night Only: The Best of Broadway’ Preview

Tina Fey Brings You an Unforgettable Musical Evening – One Night Only: The Best of BroadwayTina Fey hosts a star-studded night showcasing the best of the Great White Way. See performances from Chicago, Mean Girls, Jersey Boys and more in One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, airing Thursday, December 10 at 8/7c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream on Peacock: https://bit.ly/StreamPeacock NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc… 2020-12-03T20:33:02Z

Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated actor/writer Tina Fey is hosting One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, a night of brilliant music celebrating the resilient Broadway community. It will feature performances from the top shows of Broadway past and present over two hours of celebration and community.

According to the NBC press release:

Several of Broadway’s best shows will take over the streets of New York City with special performances from the casts of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Rent and an appearance by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The night will also showcase special sneak peaks at Broadway shows coming in 2021. One Night Only: The Best of Broadway will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Patti LaBelle and appearances from Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.

During the show, donations can be made to help provide groceries, medication, health care and financial assistant to those in the Broadway community who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic this year as the global shutdown threatens their livelihoods.

“For more than 25 years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has been helping to support and strengthen The Actors Fund’s safety net of social services, enabling thousands in the entertainment industry to receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance,” says the press release.

NBCUniversal is also making a donation to the fund. For more information, please go to broadwaycares.org/help2020.

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway airs Thursday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online