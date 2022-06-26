BET Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Honoring the best of the past year in Black entertainment, the 22nd annual BET Awards are airing live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 BET Awards online:

BET Awards 2022 Preview

Play

BET Awards 2022 | PERFORMERS 🚨 JUST ADDED PERFORMER 🚨 👉 @Lil Wayne #BETAwards #betawards2022 These are the confirmed artists who will be performing live on stage for the upcoming BET Awards 2022. For more details visit BET official website and twitter accounts. The award ceremony will be held this coming June 26, 2022 (ET). ➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿ 💁‍♂️ About: The BET Awards is… 2022-06-17T09:14:09Z

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2022 BET Awards are honoring the best in Black entertainment. Sean “Diddy” Combs is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and Doja Cat leads all nominees with six, followed by Ari Lennox and Drake with four each, and Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Chloe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems tied with three each.

The nominations are as follows:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

CHLÖE

DOJA CAT

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

MARY J. BLIGE

SUMMER WALKER

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

CHRIS BROWN

GIVĒON

LUCKY DAYE

THE WEEKND

WIZKID

BLEU

Best Group

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

CHLÖE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

LIL BABY & LIL DURK

MIGOS

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK

Best Collaboration

ESSENCE, WIZKID FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER & TEMS

EVERY CHANCE I GET, DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK

FAMILY TIES, BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

KISS ME MORE, DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA

WAY 2 SEXY, DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (REMIX), BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

SAWEETIE

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

FAMILY TIES, BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

HAVE MERCY, CHLÖE

KISS ME MORE, DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA

PRESSURE, ARI LENNOX

SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW, BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

WAY 2 SEXY, DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

Video Director of the Year

ANDERSON .PAAK A.K.A. DIRECTOR .PAAK

BENNY BOOM

BEYONCÉ & DIKAYL RIMMASCH

DIRECTOR X

HYPE WILLIAMS

MISSY ELLIOTT

Best New Artist

BABY KEEM

BENNY THE BUTCHER

LATTO

MUNI LONG

TEMS

BLEU

Album of the Year

AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC, BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK, SILK SONIC

BACK OF MY MIND, H.E.R.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, TYLER, THE CREATOR

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY, DRAKE

DONDA, KANYE WEST

HEAUX TALES, MO’ TALES: THE DELUXE, JAZMINE SULLIVAN

PLANET HER, DOJA CAT

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ALL IN YOUR HANDS, MARVIN SAPP

COME TO LIFE, KANYE WEST

GRACE, KELLY PRICE

HALLELUJAH, FRED HAMMOND

HOLD US TOGETHER (HOPE MIX), H.E.R. & TAUREN WELLS

JIREH, ELEVATION WORSHIP & MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

WE WIN, LIL BABY X KIRK FRANKLIN

BET Her

BEST OF ME (ORIGINALS), ALICIA KEYS

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS, MARY J. BLIGE

HAVE MERCY, CHLÖE

PRESSURE, ARI LENNOX

ROSTER, JAZMINE SULLIVAN

UNLOYAL, SUMMER WALKER & ARI LENNOX

WOMAN, DOJA CAT

Best International Act

DAVE (UK)

DINOS (FRANCE)

FALLY IPUPA (DRC)

FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)

LITTLE SIMZ (UK)

LUDMILLA (BRAZIL)

MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ (SOUTH AFRICA)

TAYC (FRANCE)

TEMS (NIGERIA)

Best Movie

CANDYMAN

KING RICHARD

RESPECT

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

SUMMER OF SOUL

THE HARDER THEY FALL

Best Actor

ADRIAN HOLMES, BEL AIR

ANTHONY ANDERSON, BLACK-ISH

DAMSON IDRIS, SNOWFALL

DENZEL WASHINGTON, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

FOREST WHITAKER, RESPECT & GODFATHER OF HARLEM

JABARI BANKS, BEL AIR

STERLING K. BROWN, THIS IS US

WILL SMITH, KING RICHARD

Best Actress

AUNJANUE ELLIS, KING RICHARD

COCO JONES, BEL AIR

ISSA RAE, INSECURE

JENNIFER HUDSON, RESPECT

MARY J. BLIGE, POWER BOOK II: GHOST

QUEEN LATIFAH, THE EQUALIZER

QUINTA BRUNSON, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

REGINA KING, THE HARDER THEY FALL

ZENDAYA, EUPHORIA & SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Young Stars Award

AKIRA AKBAR

DEMI SINGLETON

MARSAI MARTIN

MILES BROWN

SANIYYA SIDNEY

Sportswoman of the Year Award

BRITTNEY GRINER

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

SIMONE BILES

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON DONALD

BUBBA WALLACE

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

JA MORANT

LEBRON JAMES

STEPHEN CURRY

The 2022 BET Awards are airing live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.