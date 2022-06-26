BET Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Honoring the best of the past year in Black entertainment, the 22nd annual BET Awards are airing live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 BET Awards online:
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.
If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
Philo TV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.
If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest streaming service (behind Philo) that includes BET, and you can get your first month half off:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
Vidgo
You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.
BET Awards 2022 Preview
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2022 BET Awards are honoring the best in Black entertainment. Sean “Diddy” Combs is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and Doja Cat leads all nominees with six, followed by Ari Lennox and Drake with four each, and Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Chloe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems tied with three each.
The nominations are as follows:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
ARI LENNOX
CHLÖE
DOJA CAT
H.E.R.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
MARY J. BLIGE
SUMMER WALKER
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BLXST
CHRIS BROWN
GIVĒON
LUCKY DAYE
THE WEEKND
WIZKID
BLEU
Best Group
BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
CHLÖE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
LIL BABY & LIL DURK
MIGOS
YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK
Best Collaboration
ESSENCE, WIZKID FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER & TEMS
EVERY CHANCE I GET, DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK
FAMILY TIES, BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
KISS ME MORE, DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA
WAY 2 SEXY, DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (REMIX), BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
LATTO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
SAWEETIE
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DRAKE
FUTURE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL BABY
Video of the Year
FAMILY TIES, BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
HAVE MERCY, CHLÖE
KISS ME MORE, DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA
PRESSURE, ARI LENNOX
SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW, BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
WAY 2 SEXY, DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
Video Director of the Year
ANDERSON .PAAK A.K.A. DIRECTOR .PAAK
BENNY BOOM
BEYONCÉ & DIKAYL RIMMASCH
DIRECTOR X
HYPE WILLIAMS
MISSY ELLIOTT
Best New Artist
BABY KEEM
BENNY THE BUTCHER
LATTO
MUNI LONG
TEMS
BLEU
Album of the Year
AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC, BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK, SILK SONIC
BACK OF MY MIND, H.E.R.
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, TYLER, THE CREATOR
CERTIFIED LOVER BOY, DRAKE
DONDA, KANYE WEST
HEAUX TALES, MO’ TALES: THE DELUXE, JAZMINE SULLIVAN
PLANET HER, DOJA CAT
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
ALL IN YOUR HANDS, MARVIN SAPP
COME TO LIFE, KANYE WEST
GRACE, KELLY PRICE
HALLELUJAH, FRED HAMMOND
HOLD US TOGETHER (HOPE MIX), H.E.R. & TAUREN WELLS
JIREH, ELEVATION WORSHIP & MAVERICK CITY MUSIC
WE WIN, LIL BABY X KIRK FRANKLIN
BET Her
BEST OF ME (ORIGINALS), ALICIA KEYS
GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS, MARY J. BLIGE
HAVE MERCY, CHLÖE
PRESSURE, ARI LENNOX
ROSTER, JAZMINE SULLIVAN
UNLOYAL, SUMMER WALKER & ARI LENNOX
WOMAN, DOJA CAT
Best International Act
DAVE (UK)
DINOS (FRANCE)
FALLY IPUPA (DRC)
FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)
LITTLE SIMZ (UK)
LUDMILLA (BRAZIL)
MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ (SOUTH AFRICA)
TAYC (FRANCE)
TEMS (NIGERIA)
Best Movie
CANDYMAN
KING RICHARD
RESPECT
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY
SUMMER OF SOUL
THE HARDER THEY FALL
Best Actor
ADRIAN HOLMES, BEL AIR
ANTHONY ANDERSON, BLACK-ISH
DAMSON IDRIS, SNOWFALL
DENZEL WASHINGTON, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
FOREST WHITAKER, RESPECT & GODFATHER OF HARLEM
JABARI BANKS, BEL AIR
STERLING K. BROWN, THIS IS US
WILL SMITH, KING RICHARD
Best Actress
AUNJANUE ELLIS, KING RICHARD
COCO JONES, BEL AIR
ISSA RAE, INSECURE
JENNIFER HUDSON, RESPECT
MARY J. BLIGE, POWER BOOK II: GHOST
QUEEN LATIFAH, THE EQUALIZER
QUINTA BRUNSON, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
REGINA KING, THE HARDER THEY FALL
ZENDAYA, EUPHORIA & SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Young Stars Award
AKIRA AKBAR
DEMI SINGLETON
MARSAI MARTIN
MILES BROWN
SANIYYA SIDNEY
Sportswoman of the Year Award
BRITTNEY GRINER
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON
SIMONE BILES
Sportsman of the Year Award
AARON DONALD
BUBBA WALLACE
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
JA MORANT
LEBRON JAMES
STEPHEN CURRY
The 2022 BET Awards are airing live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.