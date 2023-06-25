BET Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Honoring the best in Black entertainment across pop culture, the BET Awards are back with the 2023 edition on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on BET.

BET Awards 2023 Preview

The 2023 BET Awards are “uniting old school and new school with a non-stop hip hop party” this year, according to the BET press release.

It continues:

From West Coast to East Coast, Trap to Bounce, Afro Beats, and Dance Hall, the culture’s finest are set to deliver a full range of Hip Hop favorites, including 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo. Also joining the party are “BET Awards” 2023 nominees Coco Jones and GloRilla, plus hitmakers Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert, with more performers soon to be announced.

“We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region. From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact,” said Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, in a statement. “This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture. Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate Hip Hop’s rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future.”

She continued, “We are thrilled to be back in LA for BET Awards 2023 and to celebrate a huge cultural milestone- the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. For five decades, Hip Hop has not only influenced American culture but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime. From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for Hip Hop to thrive. We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of Hip Hop artists like only BET can.”

Drake leads all nominees with seven nominations, followed by GloRilla with six, 21 Savage and Lizzo with five each, Beyonce, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA with four apiece, and Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems with three noms apiece.

The 2023 BET Awards air live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on BET.