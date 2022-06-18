Beterbiev vs Smith Jr Live Stream: How to Watch Online

WBO light-heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. will need to withstand perhaps the heaviest hitter in boxing when he meets Artur Beterbiev at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Beterbiev is the holder of both the WBC and IBF championship straps and is favored to unify all three titles thanks to his reputation as a knockout king. The 37-year-old has 17 straight KOs to his credit, but Smith Jr. is five years younger and has won his last four fights.

The main card (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and will also stream live on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Beterbiev vs Smith Jr online:

In addition to being televised on ESPN, the main card (as well as the undercard, which isn't on TV; 6:25 p.m. ET start time) will also stream live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ also includes dozens of live sports (including most Top Rank fights), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr Preview

Despite Smith Jr.’s obvious pedigree, it’s hard to look past Beterbiev as the likely winner. The latter simply has more power at his disposal.

It’s why every member of SB Nation’s Bad left Hook has tipped Beterbiev to win the fight via technical knockout. Smith can prove the experts wrong if he lands the right shot, but one of those writers, Patrick Stumberg, believes Beterbiev is more durable than he’s given credit for: “He hit the deck after getting clipped by a solid slugger in Callum Johnson, sure, but he also handily withstood everything the division’s premier boxer-puncher at the time, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, could dish out one fight later.”

Beterbiev’s heavy hands and straight-ahead style make for a relentless combination that often batters opponents into submission, like when he won the IBF title from Enrico Koelling in 2017:

.@ABeterbiev left no doubt to earn his first Light Heavyweight strap 👑#BeterbievSmith | 10PM ET on SAT | ESPN pic.twitter.com/9h5jnlXX98 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 16, 2022

Smith Jr. is no slouch when it comes to putting an opponent on the deck, having scored 22 knockouts of his own. He’s pledged to send Beterbiev to the mat if the opportunity is there, per Sky Sports: “I believe if I get Beterbiev in that position, I’ll get him out of there. I’m a good finisher. It’s not my gameplan but if it presents itself and it’s there, I’m going to do it.”

Smith’s ability to land a haymaker, along with Beterbiev’s tendency to leave himself open to at least one big shot every fight, has some believing an upset is possible. Among them, John Einreinhofer of the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board thinks a Smith knockout is worth a punt for brave bettors:

Not going to predict it, but considering Beterbiev was legitimately dropped early by Jerry Page and Callum Johnson, that Smith can punch with both hands and Beterbiev's age, take a look at the payouts on early Smith KO props. — John Einreinhofer (@realjohnelaw) June 15, 2022

One theme that is rare among the pre-fight predictions is the idea the bout will go the distance. Beterbiev has never had to rely on judges to settle one of his fights, but former flyweight and bantamweight titleholder Duke McKenzie went against the grain and told The Ring’s Anson Wainwright a split decision is the most likely outcome.

McKenzie still sees Beterbiev as the likely winner thanks to his all-round skills. Beterbiev will need to fight at close quarters to make those skills count. If Smith Jr. is drawn inside, he’ll be easy prey for Beterbiev’s array of damaging body shots and short hooks up top.

Smith Jr.’s best strategy will be to make his three-inch advantage in reach count and pick Beterbiev off from a distance. Frustrating the favorite can force the lapse in defenses Smith Jr. will need to give Beterbiev’s chin a true test.