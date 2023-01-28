Beterbiev vs Yarde Live Stream: Where to Watch in US

Anthony Yarde will face unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on Saturday, January 28 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

Beterbiev vs Yarde Preview

With 40 knockouts in their 41 combined fights, a KO is pretty much expected in this one. Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) has won both the IBF and WBC titles (in 2017 and 2019) and he has held the WBO title since June of 2022, when he took down Joe Smith Jr.

“I never back down from a challenge, and Anthony Yarde is a top contender who asked for this fight. I look forward to fighting in London for the first time since the Olympics,” Beterbiev said, via The Sporting News. “Yarde called me ‘slow’ after my fight with Joe Smith Jr., but slow and steady wins the race. And on January 28, I will win in London.”

Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), is looking to pull off the big-time upset here, and he’ll have the home town crowd behind him. The two losses he has sustained over his career have come after the 10th round, so it’ll be advantageous for him to hit Beterbiev early, hard and often.

“I’m looking at a human being, and there’s no difference. He’s accomplished things that I want to accomplish,” Yarde said about Beterbiev, via Boxing 247. “He’s had 18 fights and 18 knockouts,” Yarde said about Beterbiev. “What are you going to complain about his record? People that have had names, he’s done a good job on them. So why am I going to dump on that? When I beat a fighter like Beterbiev, it just heightens me. It’s going to bring the best out of me.”

Here’s a quick look at some vital stats for both fighters:

Artur Beterbiev:

Nationality: Russian

Born: January 21, 1985

Height: 6-0

Reach: 73 inches

Total fights: 18

Record: 18-0 with 18 wins via knockout

Anthony Yarde:

Nationality: British

Born: August 13, 1991

Height: 5-11

Reach: 72 inches

Total fights: 25

Record: 23-2 with 22 wins via knockout

And a look at the complete fight card: