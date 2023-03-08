How to Watch Big 12 Tournament 2023 Without Cable

A loaded Big 12 Conference field tips off on Wednesday, March 4.

Every game of the tournament will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all the games on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which include ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Big 12 Tournament streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Big 12 Tournament Preview

This year’s Big 12 Conference tournament features a loaded field with three top 10 teams, five ranked teams overall, and a bubble team looking to crash the Big Dance.

Here’s a look at the bracket and tournament field.

The 2023 Big 12 Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/YZ3ExtcRX7 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2023

Kansas

The defending national champion and No. 1 ranked Jayhawks (25-6) look to lock up the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament with a big run in the Big 12 tournament. Kansas had a nine-game winning streak before No. 7 Texas snapped it on March 4.

Texas

The Longhorns (23-8) could spoil the Jayhawks’ hopes of a Big 12 sweep — both the regular season and tournament titles. Texas split its games with the Jayhawks this season but have been up and down of late with recent losses to Baylor and TCU.

Kansas State

The No. 12 Wildcats (23-8) can’t be overlooked in this tournament. KSU beat Kansas, Texas, Baylor, and TCU during the season. The Wildcats went on a four-game winning streak late in the season before a loss to West Virginia on March 4.

Baylor

The 10th-ranked Bears (22-9) have been up and down of late with a win over Texas on February 25 followed by a blowout loss to Iowa State on March 4. The Bears notably open the tournament with the Cyclones on Thursday.

TCU

The No. 20 Horned Frogs can beat anyone in the Big 12 tournament. TCU beat Kansas, Kansas State, Texas, and Baylor during the season.

Iowa State

The Cyclones (18-12) stumbled down the stretch with a four-game losing streak, but a regular season finale win over Baylor could bode well. ESPN Bracketology projects the Cyclones as a No. 5 seed, but ISU could improve things with a big showing at the conference tournament.

Oklahoma State

Projected as one of the “first four out” according to ESPN Bracketology, Oklahoma State (17-14) needs a deep run in the Big 12 tournament worse than almost every team in the field. The Cowboys only have one win over a top 25 team, TCU, all season.

West Virginia

The Mountaineers (18-13) are projected as a No. 9 seed by ESPN Bracketology, but that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers are in the clear. WVU could use a big run in the tournament to avoid dropping seeding position for the Big Dance. The Mountaineers closed the regular season with wins over Iowa State and Kansas State.

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders (16-15) don’t look like the team that reached the Final Four in 2019, but this year’s squad could make a run in the Big 12 tournament. Texas Tech beat Texas and Kansas State during the season, and the Red Raiders challenged Kansas in a late season game, 67-63, on February 28.

Oklahoma

While the Sooners (15-16) don’t look like the Big Dance-bound teams of recent years, this Sooners squad could make some noise this week. Oklahoma beat ranked teams in Alabama, TCU, Kansas State, and Iowa State (at the time) this season.