How to Watch Big 12 Wrestling Championships 2023 Online

Led by Iowa State and Oklahoma State, the 2023 Big 12 Wrestling Championships on Saturday and Sunday will feature five schools ranked in the Top-25 and plenty of potential national champion candidates.

Session 1 (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET), Session 2 (Saturday, 6 p.m. ET) and Session 3 (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) will stream exclusively on ESPN+, while Session 4 (championship matches, Sunday, 9 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPNU, which you can stream via FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch a live stream of every match at the 2023 Big 12 Wrestling Championships:

For the first three sessions, which include the prelims, quarterfinals, semifinals, and third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches, you can watch a live stream of every mat live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Big 12 Wrestling Championships live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Big 12 championship matches live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Big 12 championship matches live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but if you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Big 12 championship matches live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Big 12 Wrestling Championships 2023 Preview

The Big 12 schools are headed for the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to battle it out on the mat for conference supremacy. With the addition of California Baptist this season, 13 teams will compete for the title this year.

Saturday, March 4 features preliminary matches and quarterfinals in session I, followed by first-round consolations, second-round consolations and semifinals in session II. Then on Sunday, March 4 are the consolation semifinals and 3rd-, 5th- and 7th-place matches in session III, and the championship matches in session IV.

The schedule is as follows, as times Eastern:

Saturday, March 4:

11 a.m. Session I (first round, quarterfinals)

6 p.m. Session II (first and second round consolation matches)

8:30 p.m. Session II (semifinals)

Sunday, March 5

1 p.m. Session III (consolation semifinals, 7th-place matches)

2:30 p.m. Session III (3rd- and 5th-place matches)

9 p.m. Session IV (championship matches)

The pre-seeds are as follows:

125 Pounds

1) Killian Cardinale, WVU

2) Jore Volk, WYO

3) Noah Surtin, MIZZOU

4) Stevo Poulin, UNCO

5) Kase Mauger, UVU

6) Tanner Jordan, SDSU

7) Joey Prata, OU

8) Elijah Griffin, CBU

Kyle Gollhofer, UNI

Tucker Owens, AFA

Reece Witcraft, OSU

Corey Cabanban, ISU

Carlos Negrate, NDSU

133 Pounds

1) Daton Fix, OSU

2) Kyle Biscoglia, UNI

3) Zach Redding, ISU

4) Cody Phippen, AFA

5) Connor Brown, MIZZOU

6) Hunter Leake, CBU

7) Mcgwire Midkiff, NDSU

8) Jace Koelzer, UNCO

Wyatt Henson, OU

Derrick Cardinal, SDSU

Kobe Nelms, UVU

Davin Rhoads, WVU

Garrett Ricks, WYO

141 Pounds

1) Andrew Alirez, UNCO

2) Mosha Schwartz, OU

3) Cael Happel, UNI

4) Carter Young, OSU

5) Clay Carlson, SDSU

6) Allan Hart, MIZZOU

7) Dylan Droegemueller, NDSU

8) Jordan Titus, WVU

Job Greenwood, WYO

Ty Smith, UVU

Casey Swiderski, ISU

Garrett Kuchan, AFA

Christian Nunez, CBU

149 Pounds

1) Brock Mauller, MIZZOU

2) Colin Realbuto, UNI

3) Paniro Johnson, ISU

4) Kellyn March, NDSU

5) Victor Voinovich, OSU

6) Mitch Moore, OU

7) Chris Sandoval, UNCO

8) Sam Hillegas, WVU

Dylan Martinez, AFA

Alek Martin, SDSU

Isaiah Delgado, UVU

Chaz Hallmark, CBU

Chase Zollmann, WYO

157 Pounds

1) Jared Franek, NDSU

2) Kaden Gfeller, OSU

3) Jarrett Jacques, MIZZOU

4) Cael Swensen, SDSU

5) Derek Holschlag, UNI

6) Jacob Wright, WYO

7) Jason Kraisser, ISU

8) Alex Hornfeck, WVU

Vinny Zerban, UNCO

Jared Hill, OU

Jack Ganos, AFA

Tyson Humpherys, UVU

Nolan Miller-Johnston, CBU

165 Pounds

1) David Carr, ISU

2) Keegan O’Toole, MIZZOU

3) Michael Caliendo, NDSU

4) Peyton Hall, WVU

5) Gerrit Nijenhuis, OU

6) Wyatt Sheets, OSU

7) Tanner Cook, SDSU

8) Baylor Fernandes, UNCO

Austin Yant, UNI

Cole Moody, WYO

Frank Almaguer, CBU

Cameron Haddock, UVU

Seamus Casey, AFA

174 Pounds

1) Peyton Mocco, MIZZOU

2) Dustin Plott, OSU

3) Sam Wolf, AFA

4) Demetrius Romero, UVU

5) Tate Picklo, OU

6) Cade Devos, SDSU

7) Lance Runyon, UNI

8) Scott Joll, WVU

Gaven Sax, NDSU

Andrew Berreyesa, UNCO

Julien Broderson, ISU

Hayden Hastings, WYO

Louis Rojas, CBU

184 Pounds

1) Parker Keckeisen, UNI

2) Marcus Coleman, ISU

3) Travis Wittlake, OSU

4) Colton Hawks, MIZZOU

5) Dj Parker, NDSU

6) Keegan Moore, OU

7) Cade King, SDSU

8) Anthony Carman, WVU

Noah Blake, AFA

Peter Acciardi, CBU

Quayin Short, WYO

Mahonri Rushton, UVU

Branson Britten, UNCO

197 Pounds

1) Tanner Sloan, SDSU

2) Rocky Elam, MIZZOU

3) Yonger Bastida, ISU

4) Luke Surber, OSU

5) Owen Pentz, NDSU

6) Evan Bockman, UVU

7) Calvin Sund, AFA

8) Austin Cooley, WVU

Noah Glaser, UNI

Xavier Vasquez, UNCO

Caden Gerlach, CBU

Carson Berryhill, OU

Tyce Raddon, WYO

285 Pounds

1) Wyatt Hendrickson, AFA

2) Sam Schuyler, ISU

3) Zach Elam, MIZZOU

4) A.J. Nevills, SDSU

5) Michael Wolfgram, WVU

6) Josh Heindselman, OU

7) Tyrell Gordon, UNI

8) Konner Doucet, OSU

Chase Trussell, UVU

Juan Mora, NDSU

Xavier Doolin, UNCO

Chris Island, CBU

Terren Swartz, WYO

