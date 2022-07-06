Big Brother 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit reality show “Big Brother” is back for its 24th season, premiering Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “Big Brother” online for free:
Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:
Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch “Big Brother” live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Big Brother” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Big Brother” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.
If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).
Paramount+
This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:
Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch “Big Brother” live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.
‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Preview
Julie Chen Moonves is back hosting everyone’s favorite summer guilty pleasure reality show “Big Brother” as it returns for its 24th season. “Big Brother” is a unique reality show in that it is happening in real time as it airs with 24/7 live feeds available for fans to keep up on all the real-time action.
The CBS press release teases, “‘Big Brother’ kicks off season 24 as a group of all-new houseguests move into the ‘Big Brother’ house. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of new and unique twists and turns to challenge the houseguests.”
It continues:
This season’s cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer and a personal stylist, among others. With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at “BB Fest.” Also, a new twist will send the houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.
The cast is as follows:
Name: Alyssa Snider
Age: 24
Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing rep
Name: Ameerah Jones (pronounced Ah-mirr-ah)
Age: 31
Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.
Occupation: Content designer
Name: Brittany Hoopes
Age: 32
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Hypnotherapist
Name: Daniel Durston
Age: 35
Hometown: Ontario, Calif.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas performer
Name: Indy Santos
Age: 31
Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Corporate flight attendant
Name: Jasmine Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Terry, Miss.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Name: Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (pronounced Pooch-ah-rel-ee)
Age: 24
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.
Occupation: Assistant football coach
Name: Joseph Abdin (pronounced Ab-den)
Age: 24
Hometown/Current City: Lake Worth, Fla.
Occupation: Lawyer
Name: Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)
Age: 29
Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah
Occupation: Unemployed
Name: Matt “Turner” Turner
Age: 23
Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.
Current City: New Bedford, Mass.
Occupation: Thrift store owner
Name: Michael Bruner
Age: 28
Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.
Current City: Rochester, Minn.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Monte Taylor
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.
Occupation: Personal trainer
Name: Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)
Age: 41
Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Occupation: Private chef
Name: Paloma Aguilar
Age: 22
Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.
Occupation: Interior designer
Name: Taylor Hale
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.
Occupation: Personal stylist
Name: Terrance Higgins
Age: 47
Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bus operator
“Big Brother” airs Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.