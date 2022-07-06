Big Brother 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit reality show “Big Brother” is back for its 24th season, premiering Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “Big Brother” online for free:

‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Preview

Julie Chen Moonves is back hosting everyone’s favorite summer guilty pleasure reality show “Big Brother” as it returns for its 24th season. “Big Brother” is a unique reality show in that it is happening in real time as it airs with 24/7 live feeds available for fans to keep up on all the real-time action.

The CBS press release teases, “‘Big Brother’ kicks off season 24 as a group of all-new houseguests move into the ‘Big Brother’ house. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of new and unique twists and turns to challenge the houseguests.”

It continues:

This season’s cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer and a personal stylist, among others. With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at “BB Fest.” Also, a new twist will send the houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.

The cast is as follows:

Name: Alyssa Snider

Age: 24

Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Marketing rep

Name: Ameerah Jones (pronounced Ah-mirr-ah)

Age: 31

Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.

Occupation: Content designer

Name: Brittany Hoopes

Age: 32

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Name: Daniel Durston

Age: 35

Hometown: Ontario, Calif.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas performer

Name: Indy Santos

Age: 31

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Corporate flight attendant

Name: Jasmine Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Terry, Miss.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Name: Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (pronounced Pooch-ah-rel-ee)

Age: 24

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.

Occupation: Assistant football coach

Name: Joseph Abdin (pronounced Ab-den)

Age: 24

Hometown/Current City: Lake Worth, Fla.

Occupation: Lawyer

Name: Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)

Age: 29

Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah

Occupation: Unemployed

Name: Matt “Turner” Turner

Age: 23

Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.

Current City: New Bedford, Mass.

Occupation: Thrift store owner

Name: Michael Bruner

Age: 28

Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.

Current City: Rochester, Minn.

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Monte Taylor

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.

Occupation: Personal trainer

Name: Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)

Age: 41

Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Occupation: Private chef

Name: Paloma Aguilar

Age: 22

Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.

Occupation: Interior designer

Name: Taylor Hale

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.

Occupation: Personal stylist

Name: Terrance Higgins

Age: 47

Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bus operator

“Big Brother” airs Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.