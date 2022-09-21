Big Sky Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Hit crime drama thriller “Big Sky” is back for its third season, “Deadly Trails,” on Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Preview

Based on the “Highway” series of book by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” is a crime drama about ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they solve crimes in the Montana. The first season revolved around two sisters who were kidnapped, while the second season involved a drug cartel called The Syndicate.

Now in season three, which is subtitled “Deadly Trails,” Jensen Ackles is back as the newly appointed Sheriff Beau Arlen and country star Reba McEntire joins the show as Sunny Barns, a local backcountry hiking guide.

The synopsis for the season teases:

Private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

The premiere episode is titled “Do You Love An Apple” and its description reads, “It’s been a few months of relative peace in Helena, but all that’s about to change when Sunny Barnes and her family set up Sunny Day Excursions just outside of town. From the moment they arrive, things begin to go awry, with Cassie being called in to investigate a missing backpacker and the new sheriff in town, Beau, partnering up with Jenny to track down a murderer on the loose. A mountainous mystery begins to unravel for Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt.”

Then on September 28 comes episode two, titled “The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep” and its description reads, “Helena is turning into a real family town. When disgruntled ‘reformed’ realtor Tonya calls the police on a squatter living in one of her homes, Jenny arrives only to discover a shocking connection to her past tied to the case. Across town, Cassie and Beau work to track the still-missing backpacker and Sunny works to protect a secret of her own hidden in the woods. Meanwhile, Beau’s daughter Emily takes a campground investigation dangerously into her own hands, but has she stumbled upon a story far more nefarious than she could have imagined?”

“Big Sky” also stars Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya Wallis, and J. Anthony Pena as Deputy Mo Poppernak.

“Big Sky” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.