How to Watch Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2023 Online

The top two wrestling programs in the nation, as well as seven of the Top 13 ranked squads, will be in Ann Arbor for the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Saturday and Sunday.

Coverage on both Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2023 Preview

The Big Ten schools are headed for Michigan’s Crisler Center in Ann Arbor to battle it out for conference supremacy. It is the first time the Wolverines have hosted the Big Ten wrestling championships since 2010. All 14 conference schools are participating.

Saturday, March 4 features the first round, quarterfinals, semifinals and wrestleback matches during sessions I and II. Then on Sunday, March 5 are the consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches in session III, and the first-, third- and fifth-place matches during session IV.

The schedule is as followsk as times Eastern:

Saturday, March 4:

10 a.m. Session I (first round, quarterfinals, wrestlebacks)

5:30 p.m. Session II (consolation matches, wrestlebacks)

7:30 p.m. Session II (semifinals)

Sunday, March 5

1 p.m. Session III (consolation semifinals, 7th-place matches)

4:30 p.m. Session IV (1st-, 3rd, and 5th-place matches)

The standings heading into the championships are as follows:

Penn State, 8-0 in conference, 16-0 overall

Iowa, 7-1 in conference, 14-1 overall

Nebraska, 7-1 in conference, 12-3 overall

Ohio State, 6-2 in conference, 12-3 overall

Minnesota, 5-3 in conference, 12-3 overall

Northwestern, 5-3 in conference, 7-3 overall

Michigan, 4-3 in conference, 11-4 overall

Illinois, 4-4 in conference, 6-7 overall

Indiana, 3-3 in conference, 8-5 overall

Michigan State, 2-6 in conference, 10-6 overall

Rutgers, 2-6 in conference, 10-7 overall

Maryland, 1-7 in conference, 10-9 overall

Wisconsin, 1-7 in conference, 8-8 overall

Purdue, 0-8 in conference, 4-11 overall

The Big Ten announced the pre-seeds in the week leading up to the championships. SIx of the 14 schools had at least one No. 1 seed. Penn State leads all schools with four No. 1 seeds — 133-pounder Roman Bravo-Young, 174-pounder Carter Starocci, 184-pounder Aaron Brooks and 197-pouder Max Dean. Iowa had two (Spencer Lee at 125 and Real Woods at 141), and Michigan (Mason Parris, 285), Nebraska (Peyton Robb, 157), Ohio State (Sammy Sasso, 149) and Wisconsin (Dean Hamiti, 165) each had one.

The full list of pre-seeds is below:

125 lbs.

Spencer Lee (IOWA)

Liam Cronin (NEB)

Matt Ramos (PUR)

Eric Barnett (WIS)

Patrick McKee (MINN)

Michael DeAugustino (NU)

Malik Heinselman (OSU)

Braxton Brown (MD)

Dean Peterson (RU)

Jack Medley (MICH)

Gary Steen (PSU)

Tristan Lujan (MSU)

Jacob Moran (IND)

Maximo Renteria (ILL)

133 lbs.

Roman Bravo-Young (PSU)

Jesse Mendez (OSU)

Lucas Byrd (ILL)

Chris Cannon (NU)

Dylan Ragusin (MICH)

Aaron Nagao (MINN)

Joe Heilmann (RU)

Brody Teske (IOWA)

RayVon Foley (MSU)

Taylor LaMont (WIS)

Henry Porter (IND)

Kyle Burwick (NEB)

Dustin Norris (PUR)

Jackson Cockrell (MD)

141 lbs.

Real Woods (IOWA)

Beau Bartlett (PSU)

Brock Hardy (NEB)

Frankie Tal Shahar (NU)

Jakob Bergeland (MINN)

Danny Pucino (ILL)

Joseph Olivieri (RU)

Parker Filius (PUR)

Dylan D’Emilio (OSU)

Cole Mattin (MICH)

Joseph Zargo (WIS)

Jordan Hamdan (MSU)

Cayden Rooks (IND)

Kal Miller (MD)

149 lbs.

Sammy Sasso (OSU)

Austin Gomez (WIS)

Yahya Thomas (NU)

Max Murin (IOWA)

Shayne Van Ness (PSU)

Michael Blockhus (MINN)

Graham Rooks (IND)

Ethen Miller (MD)

Chance Lamer (MICH)

Tony White (RU)

Dayne Morton (NEB)

Jake Harrier (ILL)

Peyton Omania (MSU)

Jaden Reynolds (PUR)

157 lbs.

Peyton Robb (NEB)

Levi Haines (PSU)

Kendall Coleman (PUR)

Chase Saldate (MSU)

Cobe Siebrecht (IOWA)

Will Lewan (MICH)

Michael Carr (ILL)

Trevor Chumbley (NU)

Garrett Model (WIS)

Derek Gilcher (IND)

Brayton Lee (MINN)

Paddy Gallagher (OSU)

Andrew Clark (RU)

Michael North (MD)

165 lbs.

Dean Hamiti (WIS)

Cameron Amine (MICH)

Patrick Kennedy (IOWA)

Alex Facundo (PSU)

Carson Kharchla (OSU)

Caleb Fish (MSU)

Maxx Mayfield (NU)

Danny Braunagel (ILL)

Andrew Sparks

Bubba Wilson (NEB)

Nick South (IND)

Robert Kanniard (RU)

Stony Buell (PUR)

John Martin Best (MD)

174 lbs.

Carter Starocci (PSU)

Mikey Labriola (NEB)

Ethan Smith (OSU)

Bailee O’Reilly (MINN)

Edmond Ruth (ILL)

DJ Washington (IND)

Nelson Brands (IOWA)

Troy Fisher (NU)

Max Maylor (MICH)

Jackson Turley (RU)

Ceasar Garza (MSU)

Dominic Solis (MD)

Josh Otto (WIS)

Cooper Noehre (PUR)

184 lbs.

Aaron Brooks (PSU)

Kaleb Romero (OSU)

Isaiah Salazar (MINN)

Matt Finesilver (MICH)

Abe Assad (IOWA)

Layne Malczewski (MSU)

Lenny Pinto (NEB)

Brian Soldano (RU)

Dylan Connell (ILL)

Tyler Dow (WIS)

Evan Bates (NU)

Ben Vanadia (PUR)

Clayton Fielden (IND)

Kevin Makosy (MD)

197 lbs.

Max Dean (PSU)

Silas Allred (NEB)

Zac Braunagel (ILL)

Cameron Caffey (MSU)

Jacob Warner (IOWA)

Jaxon Smith (MD)

Gavin Hoffman (OSU)

Braxton Amos (WIS)

Michial Foy (MINN)

Nick Willham (IND)

Billy Janzer (RU)

Andrew Davison (NU)

Brendin Yatooma (MICH)

Hayden Filipovich (PUR)

285 lbs.

Mason Parris (MICH)

Greg Kerkvliet (PSU)

Tony Cassioppi (IOWA)

Lucas Davison (NU)

Trent Hillger (WIS)

Boone McDermott (RU)

Tate Orndoff (OSU)

Jacob Bullock (IND)

Jaron Smith (MD)

Hayden Copass (PUR)

Garrett Joles (MINN)

Ryan Vasbinder (MSU)

Matt Wroblewski (ILL)

Austin Emerson (NEB)

The Big Ten wrestling championships air live on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 on the Big Ten Network.