Bills vs Dolphins Live Stream: Best Ways to Watch Game Online

The Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in AFC Wild Card action on Sunday, January 15.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Dolphins vs Bills streaming live online:

Dolphins vs Bills Preview

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson faces a giant task in the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Thompson will make only his third-career start and first-ever playoff start against one of the best teams in the league. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t go due to concussion protocol, and backup Teddy Bridgewater has been banged up but will be the backup on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Obviously, it’s a goal of mine to be a starter and be in these types of situations,” Thompson said via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “You just never know what that’s going to look like exactly, and the way that things have played out this year to where I’ve had opportunity to play a little bit and have an opportunity like this this weekend, it’s crazy.

“But I’m very, very excited for it. This is what I’ve worked for for a very long time. So it’s time to soak it in, have fun with it and do the best that I can help this team win.”

Miami will just have to find a way against a Bills squad that lost once at home all season, a 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills have a dynamic offense with star quarterback Josh Allen and a host of skill players. Defensively, the Bills have one of the tougher units in the league with 17.9 points allowed per game plus 337.1 yards allowed per contest.

Buffalo edged Miami 32-29 in their last meeting on December 17 at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins stunned the Bills 21-19 in their first meeting on September 25. Miami had Tagovailoa as the starter in both of those games, but Thompson can’t be overlooked by the Bills.

Thompson helped the Dolphins beat the New York Jets in an 11-6 victory in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot. He threw for 152 yards, and he didn’t throw an interception and only took one sack.

“The way Skylar is developing and learning the plays and getting more comfortable playing the quarterback position in our offense, I feel like we don’t have to alter all of those things,” Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson said via Louis-Jacques. “We just have to play good, complementary football … the run got to help the pass, the pass got to help the run, and that’s how we win the game.”