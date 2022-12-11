Jets vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The New York Jets (7-5) and the Buffalo Bills (9-3) clash on Sunday, December 11 in a huge AFC East showdown.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Jets vs Bills streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Jets vs Bills Preview

It’s a rare occurrence when the Bills and Jets square off when both teams have winning records (the last time it happened prior to the season was back in December of 1998), so this should be an entertaining showdown.

Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills are third in the NFL in scoring (27.8 points a game). Buffalo is also third in passing yards per game (274.5) and second in total yards per game (410.8). On defense, the Bills have also been a formidable foe, allowing 17.4 points a game, which is ranked fourth in the NFL. Robert Saleh’s squad is also one of the best defensive units in the league, as the Jets are surrendering 18.6 points a game, which is ranked sixth in the NFL.

These two teams last met back in early November, when New York pulled off a stunning 20-17 upset victory. That was with Zach Wilson at QB, however.

The Jets are putting up 21.0 points a game (18th), but the offense has gotten a spark since quarterback Mike White took over Week 12. New York is also 18th in the league in total yards gained per game (339.2). Still, White and company aren’t about to overlook the Bills in any way.

“The Bills know how we played them last game, so I bet you they are preaching in that building, we got to do this and that,” Jets DE Carl Lawson said. “We got to raise our intensity, do nothing different, but raise everything that we did well and take it to another level. So that’s going to be a huge challenge for us.”

“It seems like he’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said about the Bills’ offense, via the team’s official website. “He’s thrown for a lot of yards. Had a big game on Sunday from a statistical standpoint. And just seems very confident in what he’s doing, and a real good command of the offense and what the coaches are expecting. So, we’ll have our hands full trying to contain him and deal with some of the many factors they have in their offense.”

On the injury front, the Bills have ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gillam, while the Jets list defensive end Michael Clemons as questionable with an illness.

Buffalo leads the all-time series against the Jets, 67-57.