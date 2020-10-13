Bills vs Titans: Start Time, TV Channel & Free Live Stream

After an initial postponement due to COVID-19 complications, the Tennessee Titans (3-0) and the Buffalo Bills (4-0) game will meet for a rare Tuesday Night Football matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and be televised on CBS.

Bills vs Titans Preview

The undefeated Bills have scored 27 or more points in all three games this season, and more importantly, they have found a way to win. Now they’ll be facing the challenge of playing their next game a few days later than initially planned.

Are the Bills concerned about going up against a team that has seen nearly two dozen players and team personnel test positive for COVID-19? Their top wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, says he and his teammates can only control their own behavior.

“We can only control our end of it, we can’t control the other side,” Diggs told the media this week. “Trust that they are going to put us in a safe environment if there’s a game or if not, but for us, we’re going to prepare like there’s a game, anticipate it being a game and practice like there’s going to be a game … So even if there isn’t, we’ll be preparing for every opponent and we want to stay on point.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said this week that his team has been as cautious as possible when returning to action in the wake of their game against the Steelers being postponed last weekend. After the breakout on his team, Vrabel vowed to put the players first.

“We’re going to continue to do everything that we can to make sure that, as we enter back into this building, things are safe, the players are comfortable, and that their health and well-being is at the forefront,” Vrabel said.

One team will leave this matchup with their first loss of the season, while the other will remain undefeated, and considering the playoff implications later on in the AFC, this could wind up being a critical game for both teams.

The Bills haven’t been as stingy on defense this season as they were last year, allowing 25 points a game, which is 17th in the league. Still, they’ve made up for it by being opportunistic, taking the ball away six times in four games.

The Titans have been formidable on defense as well, forcing six turnovers in three games, while giving up 24.7 points a contest. Both Allen and Ryan Tannehill will be tested, and much could come down to how well each quarterback adjusts to what the defense is giving them.