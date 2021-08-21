How to Watch Bills vs Bears Preseason Game Online

Mitchell Trubisky returns to Solider Field when the Buffalo Bills head to Chicago to face the Bears on Saturday in the second preseason game for both teams.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and it will be on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Bills vs Bears Preseason Preview

The obvious storyline here is the return of Trubisky, who Chicago chose not to re-sign this offseason. He landed in Buffalo, and with Bills coach Sean McDermott announcing this week that Josh Allen and most of the team’s starters would sit, Trubisky will have several chances to stick it to his former team, who, for its part, has moved on.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Thursday that despite first-round pick Justin Fields taking it easy in practice this week due to a groin issue, all signs pointing to the rookie quarterback seeing the field against Buffalo. Nagy also noted veteran Andy Dalton would likely play the “first quarter and a half” after going 2-4 for 18 yards in the Bears’ first preseason game, a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

“If you get the ball or don’t get the ball, that dictates some of it, which was the same thing last week,” Nagy said, via the team’s official website. “But those two guys are going to get their fair share of reps as we go there with them.”

Fields, who went 14-20 for 142 passing yards and a touchdown to go with 33 rushing yards and a TD on the ground, had an impressive QB rating of 106.7 against Miami. How much he plays due to the groin injury remains to be seen.

On the other side, the Bills are coming off a 16-15 win over the Detroit Lions last week. Trubisky only threw two passes, completing one for 10 yards. His stat line should grow here. Davis Webb and Jake Fromm will also see action against the Bears — and this could be a revenge game of sorts for Fields, too, as Fields sat behind Fromm in 2018 at Georgia, before transferring to Ohio State the following year and becoming The Guy for the Buckeyes.

Both teams are more focused on getting quality reps than anything, however, particularly considering there is one less preseason game this season to evaluate players.

“I just think, generally speaking, it’s continuing to improve,” McDermott said. “We did some good things in the first game, but there’s a lot of work to be done and there’s a lot of improvement yet to be had. So, we want to see those guys that were first-year players that got their first taste last week, take another step this week.”