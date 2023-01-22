Bills vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet for the first time on Sunday, January 22, since the scary incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bengals vs Bills streaming live online:

Bengals vs Bills Preview

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet in the AFC Divisional Round in the first matchup between the two teams since Damar Hamlin’s medical incident.

Hamlin collapsed on the field in a January 2 game between the Bills and Bengals, and medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin for nine minutes before he was taken to a Cincinnati hospital. The NFL canceled the rest of the game eventually, which was interrupted in the first quarter amid the life-threatening incident.

Hamlin recovered at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for almost a week before getting transferred to a Buffalo hospital. Countless prayers and signs of support poured in for Hamlin during that stretch.

The Bills won their next two games with Hamlin out, including a 34-31 Wild Card game win over the Miami Dolphins on January 15. A Bills win on Sunday would send the team to the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Because the Bills played one fewer game than the Chiefs, the two will meet in Atlanta as an accommodation by the league since the canceled Bills-Bengals game on January 2.

If Cincinnati can win on the road at Buffalo, the Bengals get a rematch with the Chiefs for the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati stunned the Chiefs last season to reach the Super Bowl.

Both the Bengals and Bills have been equally hot of late this season. The Bengals have a nine-game winning streak, and the Bills have an eight-game winning streak. Cincinnati and Buffalo also had close calls in the Wild Card round.

The Bengals held off the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 on January 15 though the Ravens didn’t play star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore nearly pulled the upset when backup quarterback Tyler Huntley attempted a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, but Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered Huntley’s fumble and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a solid game with 209 yards passing and a touchdown. For facing Buffalo, Burrow is no stranger to winning games at cold, hostile road environments. He did it last year in Kansas City.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen comes into the Divisional Round fresh off of an up-and-down game against the Dolphins. Allen threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions.

Cincinnati’s secondary produced 13 interceptions during the regular season. Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither picked off the Ravens once last week for his first pick of the season. Six different Bengals collected interceptions during the regular season, including safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III, who led the team with four apiece.

Buffalo can turn to its ground game as needed. Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook helped the team go over 100 yards rushing against the Dolphins.

Running the ball didn’t go as well for the Bengals last week with just 51 yards as a team.