How to Watch ‘Billy the Kid’ 2022 Series Streaming Online

The legend of outlaw Billy the Kid is getting the small screen treatment with the new western series “Billy the Kid,” which premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here are some ways you can watch “Billy the Kid” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Epix content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Epix Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Epix on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Epix Channel, you can watch “Billy the Kid” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Epix is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Epix add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Billy the Kid” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Epix is available as an add-on to Philo’s main channel bundle. You can include both the main package and the Epix add-on in your free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Billy the Kid” live or on-demand on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

‘Billy the Kid’ Preview





Play



Billy The Kid (EPIX 2022 Series) Official Trailer Billy The Kid premieres Sunday, April 24th- only on EPIX. Watch on EPIX. Get the Channel or get the App: epix.com/get-epix​ #BillyTheKid instagram.com/billythekid… twitter.com/BillyTheKidEPIX facebook.com/EPIX​​​ Written by Michael Hirst, this series is an epic romantic adventure based on the life of famous American outlaw Billy the Kid, also known as William H. Bonney — from… 2022-02-03T18:04:35Z

The latest series coming to EPIX is “Billy the Kid,” an eight-episode romantic western adventure “based on the life of famous American outlaw Billy the Kid (Tom Blyth), also known as William H. Bonney,” according to the EPIX press release.

It continues:

From his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. Daniel Webber will play Jesse Evans, another famous outlaw and leader of the Seven Rivers Gang. When they meet, Jesse has already embraced a life of crime: robbing stores and cattle rustling. Billy is attracted to his wild and reckless character and becomes Billy’s doppelganger of sorts — his shadow self, forever inviting him over to the dark side of life.

“Billy the Kid has always been a hero of mine since I was – well, a kid!” said creator Michael Hirst in a statement. “I grew up in the North of England, but it made no difference! Billy was a special kind of outlaw. For a start he was so young – and for another thing, he wasn’t a psychopath who enjoyed killing, nor a criminal who robbed for material gain. He was an outlaw most of his life, but he never wanted to be. … Billy’s story is much more than a fantastic drama about a charismatic cowboy – although it is that! It’s also the story of the immigrant, and the story of the creation of the new America from the lawless, violent chaos of the mid-West and its many nations. So in the end it’s not just a story at all – it’s an American myth!”

“Michael Hirst has created a series that will take the audience on an entirely unexpected, thrilling ride, turning what they thought they knew about this iconic character on its head,” said Michael Wright, President, EPIX. “We can’t wait to see how this talented creative team unfolds this story and brings it to life for our viewers.”

The premiere episode is titled “The Immigrants” and its description reads, “In 1871, 12-year-old Billy McCarty and his immigrant Irish family have to leave New York and travel west to seek new opportunities; but the journey proves fatal for some.”

Episode two airs directly following the premiere. It is titled “The Rattler” and its description reads, “Kathleen and her sons Billy and Joe travel on to Santa Fe; life is hard, but she meets and marries a man who might change everything for the better – only to find that he makes it a lot worse.”

“Billy the Kid” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on EPIX.