How to Watch ‘Black in Vegas’ ABC Special Online for Free

The latest episode of ABC News program “Soul of a Nation” is “Black in Vegas,” premiering Wednesday, February 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Soul of a Nation: Black in Vegas” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Black in Vegas” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Black in Vegas” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Black in Vegas” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Black in Vegas” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Soul of a Nation: Black in Vegas’ Preview

ABC News is debuting special month-long programming in February dedicated to Black History Month, starting with the return of its award-winning program “Soul of a Nation.” The one-hour special called “Soul of a Nation: Black in Vegas” premieres February 1 and is taking a look at “Black entertainers ruling the historic Las Vegas Strip.”

The ABC News press release reads:

The ABC News Studios primetime special details the countless household names who have made Las Vegas their home ― from Usher, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson to Boyz II Men, Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson, joining top comedians Marsha Warfield, George Wallace, Eddie Griffin and other top artists. “Black in Vegas” looks at the timeline of historical events that paved the way for today’s generation, like the 1971 federal consent decree that forced hotels and casinos to give Black workers the opportunity to be in front-of-the-house positions. Near the same time, entertainers like Frank Sinatra helped kick down barriers for Black performers in Sin City by demanding that his collaborators, like band leader Quincy Jones and fellow performer Sammy Davis Jr., should stay at the same hotel as him. Today, Black entertainers are now headlining or performing in a variety of shows on the strip, including their own residencies, Cirque du Soleil’s “Mad Apple,” “Magic Mike Live,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Chippendales.” “Black in Vegas” will feature interviews with Smokey Robinson, comedians George Wallace and Luenell, Usher, Ne-Yo, Anna Bailey (the first Black showgirl to perform in Sin City), and Florence LaRue from the Fifth Dimension, as well as never-before-seen video and an interview with Sammy Davis Jr. about performing in Las Vegas. The special also gives inside perspective from cultural commentators and workers in leadership positions at hotels and theaters on what it’s like to make a living on the strip and highlights some of the artists who will perform there this year, sharing reflections on what it means to be “Black in Vegas.”

In addition to Black History Month specials running throughout February on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” “Nightline,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” “The View” and “GMA3,” there are several other specials premiering in February. One is a special airing every Wednesday on ABC News Live called “Culture Conversations,” which will “bring viewers into the discussion between two greats.” And ABC news’ daily news podcast “Start Here” will run a series of segments “examining how, more than a year after backlash to Black History swept through schools, these policies are affecting students at the elementary, high school and college levels.”

“Soul of a Nation: Black in Vegas” premieres Wednesday, February 1 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.