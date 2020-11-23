Black Narcissus 2020 Streaming: How to Watch Miniseries Online

The latest dark period piece coming to TV is Black Narcissus, premiering Monday, November 23 with all three of its episodes, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Black Narcissus’ Preview

Black Narcissus | Official Trailer [HD] | FXOne night. A three-part event. Come to a place where time doesn’t exist. Black Narcissus premieres 11/23 on FX. Next day FX on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Black Narcissus clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX Black Narcissus is an FX limited series based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden. Mopu, Himalayas, 1934. A remote clifftop palace once… 2020-09-21T13:59:47Z

Black Narcissus is an FX limited series based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden. It is set in Mopu, Himalayas, in 1934 in a remote clifftop palace once known as the “House of Women” that holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.

During the latter years of British rule in India, ambitious young nun Sister Clodagh heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas. The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai, who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the “House of Women” of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati. Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean, isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth. As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation.

Black Narcissus stars Gemma Arterton as “Sister Clodagh,” the leader of the sisters of St. Faith and the youngest sister Superior of the order. Driven and ambitious, Clodagh is determined to succeed at Mopu where others have failed.

Alessandro Nivola as “Mr. Dean,” the local general’s agent and manager of the nearby tea factor. Mr. Dean is no respecter of Clodagh’s authority.

Aisling Franciosi as “Sister Ruth,” the youngest of the sisters, fragile Ruth is perhaps too eager to impress. She is quick with languages and teaches lace work to the older girls.

Chaneil Kular as “Dilip Rai,” the local general’s nephew and son of the late Princess Srimati, Dilip asks for special permission to attend the school.

Dipika Kunwar as “Kanchi,” a local girl from the village. Kanchi is enrolled in the lace school at the convent. Rosie Cavaliero as “Sister Briony,” the most senior of the sisters under Clodagh, Briony is her reliable right hand. She organizes supplies and medicines.

Diana Rigg as “Mother Dorothea,” the Mother Superior at the convent in Darjeeling, Mother Dorothea offers guidance to Sister Clodagh to help her efforts at Mopu. This was one of Rigg’s final roles before she died in September 2020.

The show also stars Jim Broadbent as “Father Roberts,” Karen Bryson as “Sister Philippa,” Patsy Ferran as “Sister Blanche,” Nila Aalia as “Angu Ayah,” Kulvinder Ghir as “General Toda Rai,” Gina McKee as “Sister Adela,” Soumil Malla as “Joseph Anthony,” Gianni Gonsalves as “Srimati Rai.”

Black Narcissus airs Monday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX.