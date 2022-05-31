How to Watch Buffalo Soldiers History Channel Documentary Online

The Buffalo Soldiers of the United States Army are getting the documentary treatment when “Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers” premieres on Tuesday, May 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

‘Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers’ Preview

Play

The Heroic First Black Regiment of the Civil War | Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War

The term “Buffalo Soldiers” was given to a Black regiment in the United States Army that fought in the Indian Wars. It was originally used just to describe the 10th Cavalry Regiment but would eventually come to be synonymous with all of the Black regiments formed in the mid-1800s.

Now these historically significant but largely unknown figures are getting the documentary treatment in “Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers,” narrated by actor Blair Underwood.

The History Channel press release describes the one-hour special thusly:

The documentary tells the incredible, yet largely unknown, story of the Nation’s first, all-Black peacetime regiments who fought relentlessly to expand America’s presence in the West and defend the United States on foreign soil. These soldiers’ unwavering valor, bravery, and service alongside their heroic acts of resilience on and off the battlefield, paved the way for future generations of African American men and women to join and succeed in the military. In 1866 as the United States recovered from the bloody aftermath of the Civil War, Congress passed the Army Reorganization Act, authorizing the creation of six, all-Black peacetime regiments. These brave men, who would later become known as the Buffalo Soldiers, fought admirably for decades to support the Nation’s expansion in the West through tasks that included protecting settlers and national parks, building roads and infrastructures, and participating in significant military efforts, while also helping to capture cattle rustlers, thieves, and combat other threats. However, the Buffalo Soldiers were fighting for more than just national expansion and victory on the battlefield. Simultaneously, they were fighting for equality and justice at home. Featuring interviews from military experts, historians and descendants of the Buffalo Soldiers and coupled with historic photography, original illustrations, and never-before-seen documents, “Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers” takes an in-depth look at an important time in American history and spotlights the remarkable soldiers who played a pivotal role in shaping and protecting the Nation.

“The History Channel is committed to highlighting historical figures and events that shaped our nation for the better, and the story of the Buffalo Soldiers is one of courage, perseverance and heroism that deserves to be told,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for the History Channel. “We are honored to partner with Blair Underwood to bring this story to life and shed light on this incredibly important piece of history for our audiences.”

“My father is a retired Army colonel who served for nearly three decades, so highlighting and honoring our veterans is a cause that I care deeply about,” added Underwood. “I am thrilled to partner with the History Channel to tell the story of the Buffalo Soldiers and how their bravery and insight provided endless contributions to our Nation.”

The “Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers” documentary premieres Monday, May 31 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.