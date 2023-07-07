Blazers vs Rockets Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets and Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers will clash at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in a Summer League matchup on Friday, July 7.
The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.
Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Blazers vs Rockets streaming live online:
Blazers vs Rockets Summer League 2023 Preview
Two of the top five 2023 NBA draft picks will be on the court in this one, with No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson expected to lead way for the Trail Blazers at point guard and No. 4 pick Amen Thompson set to play for the Rockets.
Thompson, who played for Overtime Elite last season, averaged 16.4 points, (56.8% shooting 23.3% 3-point range), 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game.
Cam Whitmore is another player to watch for the Rockets. Houston selected the athletic wing 20th overall out of Villanova and he should be seeing significant action here.
“They bring a ton of things to the table already,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said about Thompson and Whitmore. “I stress a defensive mentality, which they already have. Use their athleticism to their advantage.”
On the other side, Henderson will be a focal point. The 6-foot-2 guard netted 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game during his time with the G League Ignite and he’ll need to get as many reps as possible this summer to get him acclimated to the league.
Shaedon Sharpe should also see significant playing time in this matchup. The seventh overall pick for the Trail Blazers in 2022, Sharpe averaged just under 10 points a game during the regular season and should be looking to get some experience under his belt this summer.
Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups and rosters for both teams:
Rockets (0-0)
Guard: Amen Thompson
Guard: Trevor Hudgins
Forward: Cam Whitmore
Forward: Tari Eason
Center: Jabari Smith Jr.
Trail Blazers (0-0)
Guard: Scoot Henderson
Guard: Keon Johnson
Forward: Shaedon Sharpe
Forward: Kris Murray
Center: Ibou Badji
Trail Blazers Summer League Roster:
- Scoot Henderson, guard
- Shaedon Sharpe, guard
- Kris Murray, forward
- Rayan Rupert, guard
- Jabari Walker, forward
- Ibou Badji, center
- John Butler Jr., forward
- Keon Johnson, guard
- Jaizec Lottie, guard
- Malachi Smith, guard
- Nate Williams, guard/forward
- Michael DeVoe, guard
- Duop Reath, center
- Antoine Davis, guard
- Justin Minaya, forward
- Christ Koumadje, center
Rockets Summer League roster:
- Amen Thompson – Overtime Elite [Pick No. 4 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Darius Days – Houston Rockets Two-Way Contract
- Cam Whitmore – Villanova [Pick No. 20 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Jabari Smith Jr. – Houston Rockets [Pick No. 3 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Trevor Hudgins – Houston Rockets Two-Way Contract
- Tari Eason – Houston Rockets [Pick No. 17 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Chris Brandon – Northern Kentucky
- Fletcher Magee – KK Studentski centar (Montenegro)
- Jalen Lecque – Rio Grande Valley Vipers (NBA G League)
- Jermaine Samuels Jr. – Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA G League)
- Jhonathan Dunn – MHP Riesen (Germany)
- Justin Johnson – MHP Riesen (Germany)
- Matthew Mayer – Illinois
- Myles Powell – Bay Area Dragons (China)
- Nate Hinton – Cleveland Charge (NBA G League)
- Tijohn Rodde – Wenatchee Bighorns (TBL)
- Trhae Mitchell – Rio Grande Valley Vipers (NBA G League
- Jay Huff – Washington Wizards Two-Way Contract