Blazers vs Rockets Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets and Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers will clash at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in a Summer League matchup on Friday, July 7.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Blazers vs Rockets streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Blazers vs Rockets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Blazers vs Rockets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Blazers vs Rockets live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Blazers vs Rockets live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Blazers vs Rockets live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Blazers vs Rockets Summer League 2023 Preview

Two of the top five 2023 NBA draft picks will be on the court in this one, with No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson expected to lead way for the Trail Blazers at point guard and No. 4 pick Amen Thompson set to play for the Rockets.

Thompson, who played for Overtime Elite last season, averaged 16.4 points, (56.8% shooting 23.3% 3-point range), 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game.

Cam Whitmore is another player to watch for the Rockets. Houston selected the athletic wing 20th overall out of Villanova and he should be seeing significant action here.

“They bring a ton of things to the table already,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said about Thompson and Whitmore. “I stress a defensive mentality, which they already have. Use their athleticism to their advantage.”

On the other side, Henderson will be a focal point. The 6-foot-2 guard netted 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game during his time with the G League Ignite and he’ll need to get as many reps as possible this summer to get him acclimated to the league.

Shaedon Sharpe should also see significant playing time in this matchup. The seventh overall pick for the Trail Blazers in 2022, Sharpe averaged just under 10 points a game during the regular season and should be looking to get some experience under his belt this summer.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups and rosters for both teams:

Rockets (0-0)

Guard: Amen Thompson

Guard: Trevor Hudgins

Forward: Cam Whitmore

Forward: Tari Eason

Center: Jabari Smith Jr.

Trail Blazers (0-0)

Guard: Scoot Henderson

Guard: Keon Johnson

Forward: Shaedon Sharpe

Forward: Kris Murray

Center: Ibou Badji

Trail Blazers Summer League Roster:

Scoot Henderson, guard

Shaedon Sharpe, guard

Kris Murray, forward

Rayan Rupert, guard

Jabari Walker, forward

Ibou Badji, center

John Butler Jr., forward

Keon Johnson, guard

Jaizec Lottie, guard

Malachi Smith, guard

Nate Williams, guard/forward

Michael DeVoe, guard

Duop Reath, center

Antoine Davis, guard

Justin Minaya, forward

Christ Koumadje, center

Rockets Summer League roster: