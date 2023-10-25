Blazers vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers kick off their respective 2023-24 seasons at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on October 25.

The game will be televised locally on ROOT Sports (Blazerse markets) and Bally Sports SoCal (Clippers markets), but if you don’t have cable, don’t have those channels or you live out of market, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Amazon Prime.

Here’s how:

Blazers vs Clippers Live Stream Guide

Blazers vs Clippers Preview

The Clippers finished with an overall mark of 44-38, getting eliminated in the first round playoffs. L.A. made it to the postseason after missing out the previous season, but it fell to the Phoenix Suns in four games in Round 1.

Los Angeles averaged 113.6 points a game on offense. Defensively, the Clips gave up 113.1 points per contest. The team didn’t change much in the offseason, either.

Expect the Clippers to roll out a starting lineup featuring Russell Westbrook, Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. Health has been a huge issue for both George and Leonard, who both missed time last year. L.A. is hoping they can both stay healthy throughout the coming season.

On the other side, the Trail Blazers finished with a 33-49 record last season. The team and GM Joe Cronin made big changes after the team’s playoff drought continued. At the top of that list was sending superstar Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Offseason additions for Portland include Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and George Conditt IV. Ayton, Brogdon and Williams all came over in the Lillard trade. How will Portland look without its longtime superstar? That will be one of the top storylines for the team this year.

Another thing to monitor? No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson will be one of the top rookies to watch this season.

Blazers vs Clippers: What They’re Saying

“I love our team, the way it’s constructed now with a lot of pieces, a lot of versatility. And so our main focus going into camp is this is who we have. We want to focus on that and give it our best shot. That’s what we’re focused on. Not really focused on trades and the outside noise. We’re really focused on the guys that are here in this locker room.” — Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.

“Everybody sees the skill set. They see his explosiveness, his athleticism. He can really do it all as a teenager. What really struck me and surprised me is his ability to listen to critique, to take constructive criticism, to internalize it, and then to go out and immediately correct his game. I think he’s incredibly humble. You hear that about a lot of guys. ‘He’s so humble.’ No. With this kid, there is the way he looks at you when you’re speaking to him. He looks you right in the eyes. You can tell he’s raised right and just has a grounding behind him that he has a total confidence.” — Portland’s Malcolm Brogdon, on rookie guard Scoot Henderson.