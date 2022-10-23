Blazers vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-0) head to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) Sunday, October 23.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Root Sports (in Blazers market) and Spectrum SportsNet (in Lakers market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both Root Sports and Spectrum SportsNet.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Lakers, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including Root Sports and Spectrum SportsNet (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Blazers vs Lakers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Root Sports (local markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Blazers vs Lakers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If the Game is out of Your Market

NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market NBA game, is available as a separate add-on to FuboTV’s main package, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Blazers vs Lakers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Blazers vs Lakers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch the Blazers vs Lakers live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Blazers vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers fell on opening night to the Golden State Warriors, 123-109, before losing to the Clippers, 103-97, on October 20. Forward Lonnie Walker led the way with 26 points for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis added 25 and LeBron James scored 20 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in a losing effort against the Clips.

The Lakers went 9-for-45 from beyond the arc in the loss, but James says the key for his team is defense.

“If we’re reliant on [sufficient outside shooting] every single game, then we’re in trouble,” James said after the loss to the Clippers, via ESPN. “So I’m not worried about that or thinking about that. It’s how hard we play, how aggressive we play, how determined we are to go out and compete every night. And we got to defend. When we defend, we’re going to give ourselves a good chance to win.”

L.A. has four players averaging in double figures (James, Davis, Walker and Russell Westbrook), and as a unit they’re averaging just 103.0 points on offense. The Lakers are shooting 38.8% from the floor and just over 22% from the 3-point line, and they’ll need to clean that up soon if they want to stop the early skid.

The’ll be taking on a Trail Blazers team that is off to a 2-0 start, most recently taking down the Phoenix Suns in overtime, 113-111, on October 21.

Guard Damian Lillard led all scorers with 41 points, and center Jusuf Nurkic scored 20 points and hauled in 17 rebounds. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons added 16 points, also making the game-winning hook shot with just 7.2 seconds remaining in OT.

“That’s the way it’s got to be,” Lillard said after the win over Phoenix. “There has to be balance. It has to come from different angles. If people know it’s going to be me every time, it makes it easier to guard me. And they’re able to lean on the fact that we’re not showing that we truly trust each other. So, I think it was a moment to do that. I chose to do that. And he came through and made me look good, I guess.”

“I think it’s going to be big for him to see that I’m willing to trust him in those moments,” Lillard added.

Portland is making 44.1% of its shots from the floor and is averaging 114.0 points a game on offense through two games.

These two teams met four times last year, with each team winning twice. The Lakers currently lead the all-time series, 125-112.