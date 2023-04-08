Blue Grass Stakes 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2023 Blue Grass Stakes will be held on Saturday, April 8 at Keeneland Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

The race (5:15 p.m. ET post time) will be televised on NBC as part of the ‘Road to the Kentucky Derby’ show, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Blue Grass Stakes 2023 Preview

The road to the Kentucky Derby continues with the 99th running of the Blue Grass Stakes. The 1 1/8-mile course serves as a preparatory race for the Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled for May 6.

The Blue Grass Stakes features three-year-old horses, and each will carry a weight of 123 pounds. The winner of the race will receive a $1 million purse, and Derby points are awarded to the top five finishers (100 points will go to the winning horse, while the top four behind him will get 40-30-20-10 points.

Tapit Trice is the favorite to win the Stakes this year. Trainer Todd Pletcher has won the Stakes three times before, with Bandini (2005), Monba (2008) and Carpe Diem (2015), so he’ll definitely be one to watch.

“He finished up the way we expected him to,” Pletcher said about Trice after the Tampa Bay Derby. “He certainly seems like the farther he goes, the stronger he gets. He’s got a big, long stride. Once he got clear down the lane, he really extended himself and I loved the way he finished up. He relished the two turns and the longer he goes, the better he’ll get.”

Another horse to watch, Hayes Strike, will begin the race from post position five after coming off a win at the Private Terms at Laurel on March 18.

“He got back in form in his last start,” trainer Kenny McPeek said about Hayes Strike. “It is a tough spot for him, but he is doing well and deserves a chance. He is a 1 1/8-mile-type horse, and I felt the Blue Grass is a better spot for him than the Stonestreet Lexington-G3 (on April 15) that I won with his half-brother Senior Investment in 2017.”

Here’s a list of the competing horses in the race, along with their odds of winning it:

1-Tapit Trice (5-2)

2-Clear the Air (30-1)

3-Verifying (3-1)

4-Classic Car Wash (12-1)

5-Hayes Strike (15-1)

6-Scoobie Quando (15-1)

7-Sun Thunder (10-1)

8-Blazing Sevens (6-1)

9-Major Blue (30-1)

10-Raise Cain (9-2)

11-Mendelssohns March (20-1)