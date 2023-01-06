‘BMF’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit drama “BMF” returns for its second season on Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime Channels, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “BMF” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Starz Channel Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch “BMF” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “BMF” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Starz is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “BMF” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “BMF” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

‘BMF’ Preview

“BMF,” or “Black Mafia Family,” is inspired by the true story of two brothers in southwest Detroit in the late ’80s, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose up from poverty to found one of the premiere crime families in the country.

The Starz press release for the second season teases:

“BMF,” told with grit, heart, and humor, continues to humanize the choices of the brothers and their pursuit of the American Dream. Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the series explores the brothers’ complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg).

With every character fighting temptation all around them, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers reunite. Our heroes risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their business.

Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Oscar-winner Mo’Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles, are confronted with a shocking discovery about a member of their own crew, and battle for every inch of territory.

The season two premiere is titled “Family Dinner” and its description reads, “Meech smuggles drugs from Las Vegas as a test to secure a new plug for BMF, a vicious gangster from the Brewster Projects, K-9. Meanwhile, Terry began his new car-ride business with Charles since he left the drug game. Detective Bryant plots to capture Meech by any means necessary.”

The on January 13 comes episode two, titled “Family Business.” Its description reads, “Meech focuses on expanding BMF into Cleveland while Terry experiences growing pains as he launches his car-ride business with Charles. When Terry learns Meech could be in danger, he inserts himself into BMF business that drives a wedge between the brothers.”

“BMF” season two premieres Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.