How to Watch Bobby Brown A&E Documentary Online

The “Biography” series is back with a special focusing on rap and R&B star Bobby Brown. “Biography: Bobby Brown” premieres Monday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have A&E, here are some different ways you can watch “Biography: Bobby Brown” streaming online:

‘Biography: Bobby Brown’ Preview

Play

First Look at A&E’s Two-Night Documentary Event “Biography: Bobby Brown” premiering Memorial Day From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before in this new definitive documentary. In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of… 2022-02-09T20:37:03Z

Bobby Brown is an award-winning R&B musician whose life has been plagued by personal struggles and tragic losses. Now A&E is giving fans “an up-close and personal” look at his life in a new “Biography” two-night special that “details the many ups and downs of his journey to pop culture fame,” according to the A&E press release.

It continues:

A&E Network gives viewers VIP access to music icon and Grammy Award-winner Bobby Brown and his family with a new definitive Biography event and docuseries launching this summer. With more than 20 million records sold worldwide with New Edition, a solo career selling in excess of 12 million records, five gold singles, three No. 1 R&B hits, a Top 100 No. 1 hit, the New York Times best-selling author and one of Billboard Magazine’s Top 60 Male Artists of All Time details his transformation from Bad Boy artist to a responsible husband and father. Through exclusive access and interviews, the definitive documentary “Biography: Bobby Brown” gives fans an up-close and personal look at the American Music Award winner’s journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston. From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before in “Biography: Bobby Brown.” In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary. In an effort to come to terms with his tumultuous past, Bobby, for the very first time, visits the gravesite of Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina and holds a deeply moving tribute in honor of Bobby Junior.

In addition to the “Biography” special, A&E is launching a new reality series called “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step,” which will air across 12 episodes beginning May 31. That show takes viewers “in to present day for an exclusive look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.”

The “Biography: Bobby Brown” two-night event airs Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on A&E. “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, then airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning June 7.