Boise State vs San Jose State 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Boise State Broncos (5-1) and the No. 24 San Jose State Spartans (6-0) will face off in the Mountain West championship at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The game starts at 4:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Boise State vs San Jose State online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Boise State vs San Jose State Preview

Issues with COVID-19 resulted in the November game between these two teams to get canceled, and now, their rematch has even higher stakes.

Boise State is coming off a 17-9 win over Wyoming last weekend. Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier went 19-28 for 181 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the victory. It was a sloppy game, which makes sense considering the Broncos hadn’t played since late November heading into it. The challenges working around playing in a pandemic caught up with them, and they were lucky to escape with a victory last weekend. Boise State managed just seven points in the second half, and things are only going to get more difficult with San Jose State on the horizon.

The Spartans also had a three-week gap in play from mid-November until early December, but they should be slightly more fresh than their opponents in this one. San Jose State handled Hawaii, 35-24 on December 5 before beating Nevada, 30-20 last week. SJS quarterback Nick Starkel went 20-30 for 306 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a win that saw the Spartans score 20 points in the third quarter while shutting Nevada out in the second half.

Now, Starkel and company are preparing for a Broncos group that is scoring 36.2 points a game while allowing 26.

“They’re a disciplined football team,” Starkel said about Boise State this week. “They don’t do a lot of shooting themselves in the foot by busting coverages and stuff like that. So sometimes, it just comes down to one-on-one plays — your guy versus their guy.”

San Jose State coach Brent Brennan has been emphasizing one key aspect of football with his players heading into this game: Anything can happen.

“I’ve been encouraging these kids to dream big,” Brennan said. “I think too often people kind of limit themselves on what they believe they can accomplish. But we talk all the time about, ‘Let’s win ’em all. Let’s play the best football we can. Like, we can do this.’ I just love this team. I love being a part of it.”

Dreaming big is a good theme for the week, particularly considering the history between these two teams. San Jose State has never beaten Boise State once in program history. The Spartans have had just three winning seasons since 1992, which makes this year stand out even more, so saying this will be one of the biggest games is the school’s history is accurate.