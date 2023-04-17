Boston Marathon 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

It is time for the 127th running of the iconic Boston Marathon.

Television coverage of the men’s and women’s races will be on ESPN from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Boston Marathon streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Boston Marathon 2023 Preview

The 2023 Boston Marathon features all kinds of events leading up to the actual marathon itself on Monday, April 17. The festivities began on April 12 with the painting of the starting line and included a fan fest with live music throughout the weekend, a 5K and an invitational mile on Saturday, April 15, followed by the One Boston Day of Remembrance to honor those who died in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, as this year is the 10th anniversary since that tragic day. The memorials included an honor guard, a line dedication for a new commemorative finish line, bell ringing, a brass quintet, the Boston Pops, the Boston City Singers Tour Choir, and the unveiling of a One Boston Day marker on Boylston Street.

The fan fest will be the perfect way to enjoy the weekend, as Copley Square Park, which is just a block beyond the finish line, will be full of fun activities, live music, photo-ops, and more. The site teases, “Fan fest is the perfect place for participants and families to soak in the race-week atmosphere.”

The Boston Athletic Association press release reads:

As we mark ten years since the tragic events of April 15, 2013, we know the entire Boston and running community will come together in remembrance and reflection. This year’s theme of oneBOSTON is representative of the past decade, where communities rallied, rose above challenges, and celebrated the positive spirit of unity. Though the Boston Marathon runs through eight cities and towns, its essence resonates far beyond the 26.2 mile stretch of pavement leading to Boston. The world will be watching and cheering enthusiastically on April 17. At the front of the field will be the strongest contingent of professional athletes in marathon history, led by two-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge. Eliud will be making his Boston debut, as will reigning world marathon champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia. The pair will have fast company including defending champion Evans Chebet, two-time winner Edna Kiplagat, 2021 victor Benson Kipruto, and American champion Des Linden. In the wheelchair division, both Manuela Schär and Daniel Romanchuk return with hopes of earning their fifth and third Boston Marathon titles, respectively.

The actual start times for the marathon are as follows:

6:00 a.m. ET – Military Marchers

9:02 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Men

9:05 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Women

9:30 a.m. ET – Handcycle & Duo Participants

9:37 a.m. ET – Professional Men

9:47 a.m. ET – Professional Women

9:50 a.m. ET – Para Athletics Divisions

10:00 a.m. ET – Wave 1

10:25 a.m. ET – Wave 2

10:50 a.m. ET – Wave 3

11:15 a.m. ET – Wave 4

The 2023 Boston Marathon will air on Monday, April 17 starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on ESPN and local stations.