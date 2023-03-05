Bradley vs Drake Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Bradley takes on Drake for the Missouri Valley Conference title on Sunday, March 5.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network

Here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Bradley vs Drake streaming live online:

Bradley vs Drake Preview

Bradley (25-8) and Drake (26-7) will vie for the Missouri Valley Conference title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in St. Louis.

Drake downed Southern Illinois 65-62 on Saturday in the semifinals. Roman Penn led the Bulldogs with 16 points and five assists. Garrett Sturtz and Tucker DeVries scored 12 points apiece, and Darnell Brodie landed a double double with 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Bradley meanwhile edged Indiana State 71-70 in the other semifinal game. Malevy Leons broke a 70-70 tie with a free-throw as six seconds remained. Ja’Shon Henry led the Braves in scoring with 17 points, and he grabbed seven rebounds. Connor Hickman posted 16 points, and Darius Hannah added 10 points. Leons finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

“Fun,” Leons said about sinking the game-winning free throw via the Journal Star. “It was so much fun standing there shooting those. That’s why you play basketball at this level, to get in a situation like that.

After Bradley was fouled on a loose ball Malevy Leons hit two free throws to give them the lead. Indiana State’s attempt is no good. Bradley escapes 71-70 they’ll play the winner of Drake and SIU tomorrow. @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/dLG86Ozx5h — Jeff Dubrof KCCI (@JeffDubrofKCCI) March 4, 2023

“Then I watched [McCauley’s] shot at the buzzer and it was weird, like the whole thing was in slow motion for me. I thought it was going in, to be honest. It flashed in my mind, ‘I can’t imagine not playing tomorrow.”

The Braves come into Sunday’s game extra hot with a 12-game winning streak. Bradley averages 71.5 points per game and holds opponents to 61.5 points per night.

Drake scores 75.6 points per game and holds teams to 64.7 points per game. The Bulldogs will need to find a way around a playmaking Braves defense that averages 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per night.

Bradley hasn’t lost since a 78-76 defeat against Belmont on January 21, and the Braves have only lost three times since December. Drake beat the Braves 86-61 in their first meeting on January 14, but the Braves looked like a different team in the second meeting, a 73-61 win on February 26.

In the most recent meeting, Bradley secured the MVC regular season title as Connor Hickman led the Braves with 19 points. Leons and Rienk Mas also had solid games for the Braves with 12 points apiece. Drake had five players in double figures for the game as only two players off the bench played significant minutes.

The loss ended Drake’s 10-game winning streak, and the Bulldogs finished second in the final conference standings. Similar to Bradley, Drake only has four losses since the new year began, and only two of those occurred after January 4.

Bradley seeks its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2019. Drake looks for its sixth Big Dance and first since 2021.

“This is the whole reason I came back, because this team was going to be special,” Henry, a senior, said via the Journal Star. “Coach and I talked at the end of last season and he said, ‘If you want to do it, this is the team to do it.’ I love these guys, they are my brothers. And playing at this level has always been a dream of mine, and my dad’s dream, before he passed away. It’s crazy that I’m sitting here talking to you guys, but I just knew this season was going to be special.”