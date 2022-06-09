How to Watch ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Season 2 Online for Free

Popular reality TV couple Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart are back with “Brat Loves Judy” season two, premiering Thursday, June 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on WE TV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Brat Loves Judy” Season 2 episodes streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” WE TV is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Brat Loves Judy” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of WE TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Brat Loves Judy” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of WE TV and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Brat Loves Judy” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

‘Brat Loves Judy’ Season 2 Preview

Play

Brat Loves Judy 💒 🎉 Sneak Peek! Power couple Brat and Judy plan a dream wedding and navigate becoming a legitimate married couple. But, the rush towards their big day unveils unresolved relationship issues. #BratLovesJudy Subscribe to the WE Tv channel for more clips: goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: wetv.com/ Legendary rapper… 2022-05-05T16:21:15Z

When we last saw Da Brat and Judy, Judy staged an elaborate surprise proposal for her partner and they started planning their wedding. But there were ups and downs along the way, including a stint in couples therapy. At the end of the season, Brat surprised Judy with a special date, complete with their friend Bella playing the role of “Anastasia” the chauffeur.

Now in season two, Brat and Judy are “planning the wedding of the century” as they hurtle towards “the date of 2-22-22,” according to the WE TV press release.

The release teases, “Brat and Judy are planning the wedding of the century, but the rush toward the date of 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life.”

The premiere episode is titled “Planning or Postponing?” and its description reads, “Brat focuses on her new music while Judy deals with problems as her business grows bigger than ever; Judy questions Brat’s commitment to the wedding; the couple clash over why wedding planning is not moving forward.”

Then on June 16 comes episode two, titled “NOLA Baby Baybay!”. Its description reads, “Brat and Judy head to New Orleans to be honored in the Sidewalk Steppers Ball; when a marketing ploy for Kaleidoscope has an unexpected response, Brat and Judy decide to treat it as a sign that it’s time to have a baby.”

In the first sneak peek of the second season, Brat works on some new music and when Judy asks to hear it, Brat says no, then later tells her collaborators, “I was like, ‘B****, the music about you!.'”

Play

Brat Loves Judy 🥰🤬💍 First Look! Brat and Judy are planning the wedding of the century, but the rush toward the date of 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life. #BratLovesJudy Subscribe to the WE Tv channel for more clips: goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook:… 2022-05-27T15:54:31Z

It also shows them partying it up in New Orleans, fighting over wedding plans and finally getting married in an elaborate, star-studded ceremony.

The baby talk is also upending everyone’s lives, with someone telling Brat that Judy has a right to get pregnant and not tell Brat, to which Brat says, “No.”

Then in an extended sneak peek of the premiere, they discuss more wedding details, like theme and budget.

“I hadn’t really thought about theme. I just feel like you’re the super duper creative person, and you more like the princess, so you would know what you want and you should get what you want. I don’t have anything in mind,” said Brat.

“OK. You just know you showing up?” said Judy in response. She was also a little taken aback that Brat only wants to spend around $300,000 on the wedding because Judy wants it to feel “like a million-dollar wedding.”

Looks like the second season should be both fun-filled and drama-filled.

“Brat Loves Judy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on WE TV.