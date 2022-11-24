Brazil vs Serbia Live Stream: How to Watch for Free in US

World Cup favorite Brazil takes on Serbia on Thursday, November 24, in Qatar.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Brazil vs Serbia streaming live online:

Brazil vs Serbia Preview

Brazil, a favorite to win the World Cup, opens competition with Serbia in Group G play on Thursday.

The top-ranked team in the world, Brazil enters Thursday’s competition with enormous expectations and pressure amid the countries title drought. Brazil last won World Cup crown in 2002, which is lengthy by Brazil standards.

“I’m not responsible for the last 20 years, just four,” Brazil head coach Tite told The Guardian.

“There’s pressure,” Tite added, “but also the tranquility of knowing the opportunities that arise in life. Dreaming is part of life. We dream of having a great cup and being champion. And in case we cannot, to make the best of it, because there is only one winner. We are aware that there are other great teams who play at the same level as Brazil.”

Five time World Cup champions since 1958, Brazil’s longest drought since the country’s first title in 24 years from 1970 to 1994. Brazil has also bowed out early in the quarterfinals during three of its past four World Cup appearances. The exception came in Brazil’s 7-1 semifinal meltdown against Germany in 2014, which was in Brazil.

Serbia has been to the World Cup off and on since the 1960s after a strong stretch from 1950 to 1962 as the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. SFR Yugoslavia went back-to-back quarterfinals and took fourth place in that span. Since, Serbia has made it out of the group stage only twice.

While Brazil seeks to win it all and avoid humiliation, Serbia, ranked No. 21 in the world, will need to claw for points in the group stage to advance for the first time since 1998. Switzerland (1-0) and Cameroon (0-1) also play in Group G. Switzer land ranks No. 15 in the world, and Cameroon ranks 43rd. Serbia may need at least a draw with Brazil on Thursday in order to have a realistic shot of advancing.

“It’s over for us,” Serbia head coach Dragan Stojkovic joked with the media when he heard that Brazil will play four strikers. “Brazil is very lucky to have four strikers at the same time. But how about defense? Somebody will play defense, no?”

“Look, Brazil is a great team. One of the best in the world,” Stojkovic added. “But we as a team must be extremely focused on our own style of football and to try to, through the tactical skills and technical skills, …. be a good opponent Brazil.”