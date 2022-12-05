Brazil vs South Korea Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Brazil and South Korea will clash in the Round of 16 at Doha’s Stadium 974.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Brazil vs South Korea streaming live online:

Brazil vs South Korea Preview

After a 2-1 win over Serbia and a 1-0 victory over Switzerland to kick off Group G play, Brazil fell to Cameroon, 1-0, on December 2.

Injuries have plagued Brazil since the tournament began, but the squad could get a boost in this game. Brazilian standout Neymar is back training with the team after injuring his ankle early on in the group phase, and his presence alone would be huge.

Even if Neymar returns, however, Brazil will be without forward Gabriel Jesus, who will miss the rest of the World Cup after suffering an injury to his right knee in the match against Cameroon. Telles has also been ruled out, while Danilo and Alex Sandro are still question marks.

“The physical demand is ever increasing, the time is short, it’s a cumulative effect of games and sometimes you don’t have the ideal recovery time on your hands,” Brazilian coach Tite said about his banged up squad, per Reuters. “I don’t really know what to say other than that, mentally, the Cup is very demanding. It drains you. The intensity of the matches, the preparation – they are components of analysis that we have to delve into deeper, but they are all considerable.”

On the other side, South Korea got to the Round of 16 after a dramatic come from behind 2-1 win over Portugal. Captain Hwang Hee-chan scored a beauty in the 91st minute to seal the victory. South Korea possessed the ball just 38% of the time, and managed to eke out an upset in stoppage time.

Brazil are the favorites here, but South Korea is ready to play the role of spoiler again.

“We’re up against world-class players we are not intimidated,” South Korea’s coach, Paulo Bento, said about the Brazilians. “In our squad we have world-class players.”

South Korea also enter this game a bit banged up, as center back Kim Min-jae could attempt to play through a calf injury sustained earlier in the tournament. “I want to do everything to be there, I’m ready to play even at the cost of getting more seriously injured,” Min-jae said, via Goal.com.

All eyes will be on Neymar and whether he’s able to return, but South Korea has made no secret where it stands on the possibility of him playing.

“We would be hypocrites if we said we’d prefer playing with Neymar, that’s a lie,” Bento told The Athletic. “We would prefer he wouldn’t be in the field of play.”