Breeders’ Cup 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Day 2 of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup, which will feature the highly anticipated Breeders’ Cup Classic, takes place on Saturday, November 5.

Coverage of Saturday’s races, including the main event Breeders’ Cup Classic (5:40 p.m. ET start time), will be televised across USA Network (1-3:30 p.m. ET) and NBC (3:30-6 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include USA Network and NBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Breeders’ Cup streaming live online:

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Preview

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup series of races is airing across nine hours of coverage between NBC Sports, the USA Network and the Peacock streaming service. The Breeders’ Cup is often referred to as the “richest two days in horse racing,” because over $30 million is on the line across 14 races, culminating in the $6 million purse for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

According to the NBC Sports press release, the five horses to keep your eye on in the Classic are:

Flightline: undefeated in five starts by a combined margin of 62 ¾ lengths, including a 19 ¼ length victory in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic, his most recent race;

undefeated in five starts by a combined margin of 62 ¾ lengths, including a 19 ¼ length victory in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic, his most recent race; Epicenter: runner-up in the first two legs of this year’s Triple Crown who won the Grade 1 Travers in his most recent race and has finished second-or-better in every race since his debut 10 starts ago;

runner-up in the first two legs of this year’s Triple Crown who won the Grade 1 Travers in his most recent race and has finished second-or-better in every race since his debut 10 starts ago; Rich Strike: this year’s 80-1 longshot Kentucky Derby winner who is trained by Eric Reed and ridden by jockey Sonny Leon;

this year’s 80-1 longshot Kentucky Derby winner who is trained by Eric Reed and ridden by jockey Sonny Leon; Taiba: three-year-old who is a two-time Grade 1 winner and is trained by four-time Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Bob Baffert;

three-year-old who is a two-time Grade 1 winner and is trained by four-time Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Bob Baffert; Life is Good: four-time Grade 1 winner who was victorious in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.

NBC Sports’ digital platform will preview all 14 races, plus it will feature the following broadcast highlights, according to the press release:

Breeders’ Cup “Contender Cam” footage. Each Breeders’ Cup horse will have a camera following them from the paddock out onto the track to allow viewers unique, one-of-a-kind access. Comprehensive coverage will be available to stream here

A pair of jockey cam systems with audio

A megalodon camera to share live-action footage of the fashion and flavors surrounding the Breeders’ Cup World Championships

An outrider camera capturing intimate moments with the winning jockey immediately following races

Backstretch cam on the Keeneland track

An essay narrated by Tim Layden on the uniqueness surrounding Flightline and his relatively unheralded historic success throughout 2022

A feature on Dirt Mile morning-line favorite Cody’s Wish and the story between human and horse connections

Britney Eurton interviewing Lisa Lazarus, the CEO of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority

Celebrities making their Breeders’ Cup Classic picks

Access to approximately 75 video sources, including cameras and feeds

The commentators headlining the coverage include Ahmed Fareed and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, who owns 15 Breeders’ Cup wins; analyst Randy Moss; reporters Britney Eurton, Kenny Rice, and Nick Luck; handicapper Matt Bernier; insights analyst Steve Kornacki; and Donna Brothers, who will report on horseback. Larry Collmus will call all of the Breeders’ Cup races, according to the NBC Sports press release.

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic is happening live on Saturday, November 5 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on USA, NBC and Peacock.