How to Watch ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ Season 2 Online for Free

The retro hit dramedy “Bridge and Tunnel” is returning for Season 2 on Sunday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here are some ways you can watch “Bridge and Tunnel” Season 2 episodes streaming online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Epix content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Epix Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Epix Channel, you can watch “Bridge and Tunnel” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Epix is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Epix add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Bridge and Tunnel” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Epix is available as an add-on to Philo’s main channel bundle. You can include both the main package and the Epix add-on in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Bridge and Tunnel” live or on-demand on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

‘Bridge and Tunnel’ Season 2 Preview

“Bridge and Tunnel” is a half-hour dramedy series set in the early 1980s about a group of recent college graduates living in New York. They are pursuing their big dreams in Manhattan while also trying to cling to the working-class familiarity of their Long Island home town.

When we last saw the bridge & tunnel gang, Jimmy (Sam Vartholomeos) left town for a big job opportunity and Jill (Caitlin Stasey) was hesitant about them staying together because they’ve a couple since junior high. But Jimmy insisted that he would come back for her and if they’re right for each other, she will have missed him and they’ll fall right back in love with each other.

Meanwhile, Stacey (Isabella Farrell) tried to get Mikey (JanLuis Castellanos) to sleep with her but was rejected and she eventually gives Mikey and Tammy (Gigi Zumbado) her blessing to be together. Pags (Brian Muller) was bummed about not getting into law school, but Julianna (Ella Ma) didn’t care about that because they have Wildfire, Lizzie (Barrett Wilbert Weed) and Genie’s (Erica Hernandez) band, to fall back on — Pags is going to be the manager and Julianna will book their gigs.

When season two returns, it is the summer of 1981, exactly a year later.

The EPIX press release teases:

Season two opens in the summer of 1981, exactly one year after the events of the last season, and finds Jimmy, Jill and the rest of the gang no longer tethered to the leafy confines of the suburbs. They’ve now got one foot in Manhattan, and it will be a magical summer in the big city full of sexiness, vibrancy and excitement as they each fall in and out of love (with partners new and old) and take one step closer to making their dreams a reality.

“The first season of ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ offered EPIX viewers a nostalgic escape back to the eighties diners, dive bars and backyards of Long Island,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what new adventures Ed Burns and Aaron Lubin create for this engaging group of friends as they continue to chase their dreams and fall in and out of love.”

“At its heart, ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ is a romantic comedy meant to leave our audience smiling this summer. We’re grateful to Michael Wright and the entire EPIX team for their collaboration,” said Ed Burns, executive producer.

“Bridge and Tunnel” premieres Sunday, July 10 on EPIX.