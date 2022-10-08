How to Watch ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’ Movie Online for Free

The seventh installment in the ‘Bring It On’ franchise has been, hilariously, turned into a slasher film. This isn’t one you’re going to want to miss, and ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’ premieres Saturday, October 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the SyFy channel.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SyFy and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Bring It On: Cheer or Die” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Bring It On: Cheer or Die” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SyFy is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Bring It On: Cheer or Die” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SyFy, plus you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Bring It On: Cheer or Die” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Bring It On: Cheer or Die” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’ Preview

Play

BRING IT ON: CHEER OR DIE Teaser (2022) Cheerleader Slasher BRING IT ON: CHEER OR DIE Teaser (2022) Cheerleader Slasher PLOT: A cheerleading squad’s plan to have a secret practice at a nearby abandoned school on Halloween takes a terrifying turn when their teammates begin disappearing one by one. RELEASE DATE: October 8 on SyFy CAST: Missi Pyle, Kerri Medders, Tiera Skovbye DIRECTOR: Karen Lam… 2022-09-15T16:00:36Z

“Bring It On: Cheer or Die” is the latest addition to the “Bring It On” movie franchise, which began in 2000 with the OG film starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union and has now spawned six sequels (counting this new one).

The new film in the franchise is a horror comedy being released just in time for Halloween and it sounds like a ton of fun.

The logline from Syfy teases, “A cheer squad’s plan to have a secret practice at a nearby abandoned school on Halloween takes a terrifying turn when their teammates begin disappearing one by one.”

The press release continues:

Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves. “Bring It On: Cheer or Die” stars Missi Pyle, Kerri Medders and Tiera Skovbye, and is directed by Karen Lam. Tony Gonzalez also returns as the choreographer to create the franchise’s iconic stunts.

“We are excited to team up with SYFY to continue this ever-popular franchise with an all-new installment from renowned filmmaker Karen Lam, the very first female director of the movie series,” said Glenn Ross, general manager and executive vice president, Universal 1440 Entertainment. “Featuring a fresh take on the franchise’s historically comedic films, this next chapter showcases a multi-talented diverse cast and will entertain long-time ‘Bring It On’ movie fans as well as open the doors to the legion of fans who enjoy thrillers.”

Hilariously, director Lam had never seen the original “Bring It On,” but of course, she studied up before taking on this horror sequel.

“Embarrassingly, I’m a horror nut and I had never heard of ‘Bring It On,’ so I’m embarrassed about it. But I couldn’t believe how smart [the first movie] was and how funny,” Lam told The List in an interview. “Throughout [‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’], I kept trying to go back to wherever I could add an Easter egg. It was important to me to pay homage to that. Again, the franchise went so far with it, but I kept wanting to go back to the roots of what it actually felt like for me.”

She added, “We very much wanted to make sure that the kills were what the cheerleaders could do, so I wanted to make sure that the kills and the cheers were symbiotic. We worked with Tony Gonzalez, who’s one of the best choreographers I have ever come in contact with. We were also working with our stunt coordinator, Kristen Sawatzky. We’d ask, ‘How are they going to do this with the cheer skills that they’ve got?’ That was important to us all the way through.

“Of course, it helped that [the entire cast was] coordinated, and I envy people who are coordinated. It’s amazing … Not only could you do the cheer stuff, but you could also do the fighting sequences, and that was huge.”

“Bring It On: Cheer or Die” premieres Saturday, October 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Syfy.