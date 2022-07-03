British Grand Prix 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Lewis Hamilton looks to return to glory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 3.

In the United States, the race (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 British Grand Prix online, with the first two options offering free trials:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 British Grand Prix live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 British Grand Prix live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 British Grand Prix live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 British Grand Prix live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

British Grand Prix 2022 Preview

Lewis Hamilton seeks a bounce-back performance at the British Grand Prix amid a sup-par season with no race victories.

“My dad put a value inside me about never giving up, and the easiest thing to do is to give up,” Hamilton said via Sky Sports. “But it’s not how you fall, it’s about how you get up.”

“In that moment for me, no matter how painful it was — and it was so, so painful — just knowing there would be a kid watching… me shaking his hand just shows there is strength within regardless and I’m going to rise again,” Hamilton added.

He hopes to return to glory on Sunday at Silverstone where he has won the race eight times. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, ranked first in F1 this season and the defending world champion, looks to take the crown at Silverstone.

This time last year, Max flexed on the entire grid.

The commentary was legendary too:

Max Verstappen slows down, to take the chequreed flag AND ABSOLUTELY CRUSH THE OPPOSITION pic.twitter.com/s5pBkRarA1 — kareem 🏎 (@imkareem_) June 27, 2022

“Max is in the form of his life right now, absolutely clinical,” Red Bull Racing director Christian Horner said after a June race via ESPN’s Nate Saunders.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, ranked fifth in F1, recognizes what it will take to beat Verstappen. Sainz said “you need to be perfect for an entire weekend” per Saunders. Sainz helped his cause for Sunday by grabbing the first pole position on Saturday in qualifying.

“Obviously an emotional first pole position, it’s always special, no? Especially to do it at Silverstone in the wet, it just feels very, very good,” Sainz said via Forumula1.com. “Towards the end I decided to push for a couple of laps and put a decent lap on the board that didn’t feel amazing but it turned out to be pole position, so, good… Pole position, it came as a bit of a surprise.”

“I didn’t know what lap time I had to do on that lap to go pole,” Sainz added. “I was convinced that maybe it was not going to be enough. Then it turned out to be enough and I was pretty happy to hear that – but that’s what I meant by ‘the lap wasn’t perfect’… but in the end in these conditions a lot of the time, it’s about putting it together and putting a decent lap on the board; not the most optimal, perfect lap of your life.”

Charles Leclerc, ranked third in F1, looks to have a big day in the third qualifying spot.

“I’m happy for Carlos; he did a great job today,” Leclerc said via Forumla1.com. “I spun in that last lap, I knew it was the lap where I had to put everything together and I didn’t as a driver, so I didn’t deserve to be on pole,” said Leclerc.”

“I think, of course, I would be very happy if Carlos wins the race tomorrow, then I’m not going to hide that I want to win too,” Leclerc added. “But I think what is most important is that we finish one-two whatever way round it is. And if we can play strategic moves around the cars I’m pretty sure we will. So, let’s see how it goes [Sunday], but again, I felt confident with the car so let’s wait and see.”