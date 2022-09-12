Broncos vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Russell Wilson immediately gets a chance for revenge against Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks when he suits up for the Denver Broncos for the first time in meaningful action on Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks traded Wilson this offseason in a deal that earned multiple draft picks and players for Carroll’s rebuilding team. Recriminations have played out publicly, with Wilson confirming the Seahawks tried to trade him many times in the past, while the Super Bowl-winning quarterback also expressed dissatisfaction with the way he was used in Carroll’s offense.

Broncos vs Seahawks Preview

Wilson went to Denver at the cost of two first-round picks, a pair of second-rounders, one fifth-round selection and three players, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

It was a bloated deal, but one that gave the Broncos one of the game’s elite quarterbacks. At least that’s how Wilson sees things.

The 33-year-old is convinced he’s still at the top of his game, despite the Seahawks trying to move him on before 2022, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold: “Definitely they tried to, a couple of times, tried to see what was out there. It’s part of the business, being a professional and everything else … I believe in my talents, of who I am, I feel I’m one of the best in the world.”

For those words to ring true, Wilson will need to put up big numbers with a suspect supporting cast. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are capable wide receivers, but both need to stay healthy and raise their levels of production to match their talents.

Wilson can help, but he may be best served leaning on running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. Trusting the run is how Wilson enjoyed his best years in Seattle, but he wasn’t always a fan of the offense.

There was tension in 2019 when Wilson threw just five second-half passes while leading 24-0 against the Atlanta Falcons. The conservative offense left Wilson fuming, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN: “Afterward, according to a source who spoke with the quarterback, Wilson was livid at how Carroll had taken his foot off the gas, believing it had cost him a chance to grab hold of the MVP race.”

Wilson will get more chances to trust his arm with the Broncos, thanks to new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who arrived after serving as Aaron Rodgers’ offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers. Hackett should turn Wilson loose in familiar surroundings and he’s not worried about Carroll’s apparent attempts to encourage home fans to boo the former face of the franchise, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos:

Nathaniel Hackett was asked "how surprised were you that Pete Carroll wants the crowd to boo your quarterback?" "I think in the end, for us, it's about going and winning a football game… We're proud to have him here at Denver. We're going to rally around him… We're excited." pic.twitter.com/ehuLLZsLd2 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 9, 2022

Carroll’s primary focus should be on the Seahawks’ shaky QB situation post-Wilson. The picture is complicated, with former Broncos starter Lock failing to beat out Geno Smith.

It’s difficult to imagine Smith keeping pace with Wilson, even with receivers as dynamic as DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Fant at his disposal. Smith’s problem will be finding holes in a loaded Broncos secondary headlined by free safety Justin Simmons and shutdown cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

They ought to get the better of an ageing backup who has made just five starts since 2014, but as PFF SEA Seahawks detailed, 31-year-old Smith did build a prolific rapport with Metcalf in limited action last season:

DK Metcalf's stats with Geno Smith at QB last season (Weeks 5-8): 🟢 86.2 receiving grade

🟢 295 yds

🟢 5 tds Is a Geno Smith X DK Metcalf connection in the making 👀? pic.twitter.com/n55AUoQrFB — PFF SEA Seahawks (@PFF_Seahawks) September 6, 2022

Smith might be able to make this work again if the Broncos can’t generate a consistent pass rush. They could struggle if big-ticket free agent Randy Gregory is not available. The former Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher remains “questionable” to play, per Legwold.

Even witout Gregory, the Broncos should have enough big-play potential on defense to force a few turnovers from Smith, mistakes Wilson is still good enough to punish.