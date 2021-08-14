Broncos vs Vikings Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

NFL preseason action is back, with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 14.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Vikings, with the options depending on where you live (note that in Denver, the game is on MyTV, which isn’t currently available on any streaming services):

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

—You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in one of these Broncos markets:

Colorado Springs, CO (CBS KKTV-11), Salt Lake City, UT (ABC KTVX-4), Cheyenne, WY (ABC KKTQ-16), Casper, WY (ABC KTWO-2), Sioux Falls, SD (Fox KTTW-46), Omaha, NE (Fox KPTM-42)

—You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in one of these Vikings markets:

Minneapolis, MN (Fox KMSP-9), Mankato, MN (Fox KEYC-12.2), Fargo, ND (Fox KVRR-15), La Crosse/Eau Claire, WI (Fox WLAX-25), Omaha, NE (ABC KETV-7)

—You can watch the game on NFL Network via FuboTV if you live out of market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Broncos vs Vikings live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

—You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in one of these Broncos markets:

Colorado Springs, CO (CBS KKTV-11), Grand Junction, CO (ABC KJCT-8), Salt Lake City, UT (ABC KTVX-4), Sioux Falls, SD (Fox KTTW-46), Omaha, NE (Fox KPTM-42)

—You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in one of these Vikings markets:

Minneapolis, MN (Fox KMSP-9), Duluth, MN (ABC WDIO-10-13), Fargo, ND (Fox KVRR-15), Bismarck, ND (Fox KFYR-5.2), La Crosse/Eau Claire, WI (Fox WLAX-25), Omaha, NE (ABC KETV-7)

—You can watch the game on NFL Network via Hulu if you live out of market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Broncos vs Vikings live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

—You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in one of these Broncos markets:

Colorado Springs, CO (CBS KKTV-11), Salt Lake City, UT (ABC KTVX-4), Sioux Falls, SD (Fox KTTW-46), Omaha, NE (Fox KPTM-42)

—You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in one of these Vikings markets:

Minneapolis, MN (Fox KMSP-9), Duluth, MN (ABC WDIO-10-13), Mankato, MN (Fox KEYC-12.2), Fargo, ND (Fox KVRR-15), Bismarck, ND (Fox KFYR-5.2), La Crosse/Eau Claire, WI (Fox WLAX-25), Omaha, NE (ABC KETV-7)

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial. NFL Network is not available.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Broncos vs Vikings live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

—You can watch the game via Amazon if you live in:

Colorado Springs, CO (CBS KKTV-11) or any surrounding markets where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Broncos vs Vikings live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

—You can watch the game via Paramount+ if you live in:

Colorado Springs, CO (CBS KKTV-11) or any surrounding markets where the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Broncos vs Vikings live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

—You can watch the game via DAZN if you live in: Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Broncos vs Vikings live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Broncos vs Vikings Preview

Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond recently returned from the COVID-19 reserve list, and he won’t play here. “It’s 10 days out. He’s catching up,” Zimmer said about Mond. “He was good with all the things. He was a little slow with his reads, I thought. We had the 2-minute drill, and he was kind of, and I know it was just kind of a walk-through thing, but he needs to speed up the tempo a little bit.”

With Mond out, look for Jake Browning and Nate Stanley to get some snaps. In addition to Mond’s absence, first-round offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw also won’t be playing, as he’s recovering from groin surgery.

Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins will play, however, although Zimmer hasn’t revealed how much. For his part, Cousins thinks every rep is invaluable.

“I think we’re always going to get better from the reps, and so it’s hard to not to want to be in there and learning,” Cousins said, via the team’s official website. “Even if you’re making mistakes, you’re making them in a time when it’s not going to hurt you. So you’d rather go out there and make the mistakes in August than make them in September. It’s up to the coaches to make those decisions on how much to balance that.”

On the other side, both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock areas competing for the starting quarterback job, and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said this week Lock would get the nod I in the first preseason game, while Bridgewater would start the second. Both will play for more than a quarter, but don’t expect either quarterback to take it easy just because this is a preseason game.

“I think I’m going to come out here every single day and practice my butt off and give everything I have for this team, for this state and for everybody in that building. Lives, jobs and families depend on it,” Lock told James Palmer this week.

With both quarterbacks listed as starters on the team’s depth chart, the preseason will be key to helping Fangio choose his starter.

The quarterback battle isn’t the only one to watch in Denver. Offensive linemen Calvin Anderson and Bobby Massie are listed as co-starters at right tackle, so that competition could play out over the preseason, as well.