Broncs vs Bills Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills clash in NFL preseason action at Orchard Park on Saturday, August 20.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: MyNetworkTV (KTVD-20) in Denver, CBS (WIVB-4) in Buffalo, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Broncs vs Bills:

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW, MyTV (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Pro” bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Broncs vs Bills live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This option is just for those who live in Buffalo, Rochester, Colorado Springs or anywhere the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Broncs vs Bills live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here. NFL Network is not included, so this is an in-market option only

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW and MyTV (all live in most markets) are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Broncs vs Bills live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

This option is just for those who live in Buffalo, Rochester, Colorado Springs or anywhere the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Broncs vs Bills live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, Fox (both live in select markets), NFL Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Broncs vs Bills live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Broncs vs Bills live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Broncs vs Bills Preview

The Denver Broncos (1-0) and Buffalo Bills (1-0) look to keep perfect records in preseason action on Saturday while developing backups and future talent.

To kick things off, the Bills will bring out starters first — including star quarterback Josh Allen and star pass rusher Von Miller. Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that and said “starters will play a healthy amount” in the team’s final home preseason game.

"He's still showing the world that he's still one of the best." – @Mathieu_Era At No. 93 on the countdown, @BuffaloBills new pass rusher @VonMiller still has it 😤 📺: #NFLTop100 Players of 2022 continues Sunday, August 21 at 4:30pm ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/jJmYiwt1gm — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 17, 2022

Miller will get to play against his former team, where he began his NFL career in 2011 and won a Super Bowl in 2016. The Broncos traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, where he won his second Super Bowl, before leaving for Buffalo as a free agent.

“This team is going to be great,” Miller said about the Broncos via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “It’s bittersweet that I won’t be here to be a part of it, because I’ve still got orange and blue in my heart and it will stay that way forever.”

Miller has sights set on winning a third ring for now with a franchise that fell short four times in the 1990s. The Broncos look to get in the Bills’ way for the AFC crown this season with the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson.

For Saturday, Denver will likely start journeyman backup Josh Johnson instead, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Thursday, August 18. Johnson impressed in the preseason opener with 16-23 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns for a 17-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

A fantastic catch indeed – but, how about this throw from XFL legend Josh Johnson?? This guy performs well in every single circumstance he's thrown into. Johnson's deep ball is simply gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/61AAqvcwHH — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenMI) August 14, 2022

“Just wanted to do my job, lead the offense, get these young guys going, make sure I hold the ship down while Russ over here was coaching us up,” Johnson told 9NEWS after the game. “And I felt like we did a good job of that tonight. A lot for us to learn from and get better from.”

Johnson, who is competing with Brett Rypien for the first backup quarterback job, could gain more separation going up against Bills defensive starters. Rypien, the nephew of one-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Mark Rypien, went 8-18 for 113 yards passing.

Case Keenum, who once started for the Broncos, looks to secure the backup quarterback job in Buffalo after a lackluster performance in the opener. Keenum went 11-18 for 86 yards and two interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts in a 27-24 win on August 13.

Fellow Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley made his case to catch Keenum by throwing for 224 yards and an interception on 18-24 passing against the Colts.