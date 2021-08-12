How to Watch Brooklyn 99 Season 8 Online for Free

Award-winning comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is back for its eighth and final season, premiering Thursday, August 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 8 episodes live online:

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 8 Preview





Play



One Last Ride | Official Trailer | Brooklyn Nine-Nine

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has been off the air since April 2020. It did not return in the 2020-2021 television season because, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the show scrapped four episodes for its eighth season and started completely over. NBC held the show for a proper send-off in the fall of 2021.

Terry Crews told “Access Hollywood” in the summer of 2020, “We’ve had a lot of somber talks about [Floyd’s death] and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

He added, “This is an opportunity right now for us all to unite and get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together.”

The recently-released description for the show’s upcoming season reads, “In this final season of the series, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.”

When NBC announced that it would be the show’s final season, Goor said he is “so thankful” to give his show the send-off it deserves.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned,” cracked Goor.

He continued, “I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

The premiere episode is titled “The Good Ones” and its description reads, “Amy returns from maternity leave; Jake and Rosa work a difficult case.” The premiere will be immediately followed by a second episode, called “The Lake House.” Its description teases, “The squad takes Capt. Holt up on an offer for a weekend getaway.”

Then on August 19 comes two new episodes, “Blue Flu” and “Balancing.” The description reads, “Capt. Holt and Amy manage an understaffed precinct; Jake and Charles investigate. Jake and Amy create a system to balance work and childcare; Rosa gets a new houseguest.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.