How to Watch Browns vs Jaguars Preseason Online Without Cable

The No. 1 overall pick will be in action as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in a preseason tilt.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Jaguars, with the options depending on where you live:

Browns vs Jaguars Preview

Trevor Lawrence is coming in with all the hype, but first-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer isn’t ready to name the No. 1 overall pick the starter just yet. Lawrence will have to do battle with incumbent quarterback Gardner Minshew for the starting spot under center. Both will play in the Jaguars’ preseason opener against the Browns.

“Yeah, it’s competing, but also, at the end of the day, we’re all on the same team,” Lawrence said. “So I’m going to do everything I can to be the best guy for the job and to win games. But at the end of the day, that’s not in my hands, the decisions. I trust the coaches; we’re all on the same team and we’re just trying to win. So my mindset is just to win games, to be the best prepared as I can be.”

Lawrence admits he’s made some rookie mistakes in camp but he’s just trying to learn from those issues.

”I had a few dumb mistakes in the past few weeks that’s just part of the learning curve, the learning process,” Lawrence said. “You know the good thing is when you make a mistake, you’re probably going to do the same thing again. That’s the way I’ve been looking at it, just trusting my guys in the building. I know what I’m doing; they know what they’re doing.”

On the other sideline, the Browns will not be at full strength for the game, opting to end multiple starters for the first of three preseason games.

“The plan will be to rest the majority of the starters,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I look at it as a great opportunity for young and old players to go out there and compete against a different color jersey. It is always fun to see the guys out there, making plays and seeing their teammates get excited about it. Looking forward to the experience of that first preseason game and seeing the guys out there. It is all part of a teaching progression and a learning progression. We will learn from the good and the bad that occurs. Also, it is all part of the evaluation process.”

A notable absence for the Browns will be quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is heading into a make-or-break year. Case Keenum will draw the start for the Browns, with former Giants QB Kyle Lauletta serving as the primary backup.

“What these guys have to do is operate, and that is what they are trying to do. They need to function, get guys in and out of the huddle, line them up, motion shifts, get the ball out of their hand appropriately and those type of things,” Stefanski said. “Looking for both those guys to operate at a high level.”

The Jaguars are a 1.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 37.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.