Browns vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to bounce back from a blowout loss last week as they meet up with the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time this season on Sunday.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Cleveland and Cincinnati

Browns vs Bengals Preview

The Cleveland Browns were off to a 4-1 start, but saw their momentum come to a screeching halt last week against the Steelers, losing 38-7 in a game that was lopsided from the opening minutes.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled especially for the Browns, getting yanked late in the third quarter for veteran Case Keenum. Mayfield is in the midst of a crucial year with the Browns, who face a decision this offseason to pick up his fifth-year option.

“You’ve got to have a short memory playing quarterback,” Mayfield said. “That’s for the good and the bad, and especially with the bad. We just have to get back to the basics and find completions, and it’s tough when you’re in a momentum swing like that and you need to get back on track. But at this position, you have to be able to do that.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Mayfield is the team’s starter going forward, barring an injury, which he is dealing with his ribs. Mayfield also has the backing of his No. 1 wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

“I have Baker’s back,” Beckham said Wednesday when asked about Smith’s comments. “It’s all just background noise. Really don’t have much to say about it.”

The Bengals have been playing some good football, just haven’t been able to pick up wins. Three of their four losses have come by less than a touchdown.

“We want to win this week, and we want to win the next week, and the next week, and the next week. We want everyone to be happy because we’re winning,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who is 3-18-1 as the head coach of the Bengals. “It makes our jobs easier, and it makes it a little more fun to get out there and do things. But we’re not going to compromise the way we approach things. And we know when we start winning, the fans will be there and support us. It’s such an awesome football city, and we can’t wait to make everybody very happy.”

Cleveland is a 3-point favorite for the matchup. The Browns won the first matchup 35-30 back in Week 2.