How to Watch Browns vs Cowboys Game Without Cable Free

The Cleveland Browns are above .500 for the first time since 2014 and are looking to stay there as they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Browns vs Cowboys online:

Browns vs Cowboys Preview

The Browns have rebounded after falling to the Ravens in Week 1, ripping off wins the last two weeks against Washington and Cincinnati. The 2-1 record marked the first time since 2014 that the long-struggling franchise was above .500.

“First and foremost, this is a football town,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “They deserve to have a great franchise and a great team, but we are worried about right now. Like I said before the season started, it is about building that culture, bringing the right guys in and pushing this thing in the right direction, which is what we have been doing and we are trying to do. We have to build on this momentum and keep going one game at a time.”

The ground game has been getting it done for the Browns behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb has posted back-to-back 100-yard rushing games and could get a heavier load with Hunt questionable to play against Dallas.

Chubb, who just missed out on the rushing title last season, hasn’t let the success go to his head. He just want to win.

“I don’t think any of us get caught up in outside praise,” Browns center JC Tretter said. “I think we want both Nick and Kareem to run for a bunch of yards and be super successful. I don’t think we worry about rankings or anything that kind of is people’s opinions. We want our two backs to be extremely successful running the ball, put up great numbers, and continue to do that.

“Nick is the type of guy, too, that does not worry about any of that. He just cares about winning, and we are in the same boat. We just want to perform on the field and not worry too much about where guys stand in the public eye. We are just focused on what happens on the field.”

Dallas fell to 1-2 last weekend, losing a thriller to Seattle. Most would say the Cowboys have underachieved so far, but that’s not to say Dallas’ games haven’t been exciting. There have been more than 69 or more points scored in their games the last two weeks — a 40-39 win against the Falcons and a 38-31 loss to Seattle. Dak Prescott leads the league in passing yards and there is talent aplenty on the Cowboys offense, which could lead to a firework show against a Browns defense that has been suspect this season.

“When it comes down to it, we are playing the Cowboys’ defense and we have to do whatever it takes to win,” Mayfield said. “If that is a shootout, then great, and if it is another game where we have to control the clock, then we will do that.”