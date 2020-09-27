Washington Football Team vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Cleveland Browns and their rumbling running game will look to stay hot as they host Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Browns vs Washington online:

Browns vs Washington Preview

The Cleveland Browns rebounded from an ugly opening Week 1 loss to the Ravens with a strong showing on Thursday Night Football, besting the Bengals in the Battle for Ohio. The Browns were propelled by 215 rushing yards from their two-headed attack of Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb.

While the run game has been the bright spot so far, Browns first-year head coach said it is too soon to say the offense has an identity yet.

“Obviously, it’s about the team, but I’ll tell you, we’re only two games in this thing,” Stefanski told reporters this week. “To say we’re exactly what we’re going to look like week in and week out, I don’t think that’s fair. This thing is growing really on all sides of the ball – offensively, defensively and special teams. We’re going to evolve as need be throughout the season.”

There has also been a lot of talk about how Odell Beckham Jr. has been integrated into the offense and his chemistry with Baker Mayfield. They showed off their connection on a long touchdown last week against the Bengals, but even Beckham understands that the Browns might end up being more run oriented if the Hunt-Chubb combo is clicking.

“For me, one of my biggest growths has come in acceptance in a sense and for me knowing it’s probably not going to be that kind of season [with huge numbers],” Beckham said Thursday, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Like I always say, my goal is always going to be my goal, and I don’t feel like I’m ever going to fall short of it. Like I said, learning and acceptance, so you set new goals.”

Washington looked good in Week 1, erasing a 17-0 deficit against the Eagles. However, Week 2 was very different. They could not get anything going against Arizona until late, falling 30-15.

“The biggest thing is just trusting the play, playing the play out and not letting the last play affect the new play and just focusing on what my reads are and not trying to bypass a 1 or 2-yard completion that could be a first down and try to throw a 15, 14-yard curl route,” Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins said. “Just trying to make sure the play and completion game moves us down the field.”

Cleveland is a 7-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 45 points.