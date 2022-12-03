How to Watch Boise State vs Fresno State Online for Free

Boise State takes on Fresno State for the Mountain West Championship on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Fresno State vs Boise State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Fresno State vs Boise State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Fresno State vs Boise State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Fresno State vs Boise State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Fresno State vs Boise State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Fresno State vs Boise State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Fresno State vs Boise State Preview

This game is a rematch of a game that was played back on October 8 when Boise St. won handily over Fresno St. 40-20. Both teams will enter this game on a winning streak.

Boise St. has won three in a row since their 31-28 loss to BYU back on November 5. Fresno St. on the other hand has been red hot as they’ve won seven in a row since their loss to Boise St.

Freshman quarterback Taylen Green has led the Broncos’ offense with over 2,100 yards of total offense to go along with 20 total touchdowns and four interceptions. The teams leading rusher has run for 1,059 yards and ten touchdowns this season.

The Boise St. receiving core has been led by Latrell Caples with 41 receptions for 438 yards and four touchdowns. Billy Bowens has been a strong number two receiver with 27 catches for 429 yards and four touchdowns.

On defense, the Broncos have been led by safety JL Skinner, who has recorded 58 tackles and four interceptions, Linebacker Ezekiel Noa has recorded 47 total tackles with 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

For Fresno St., the offense has been led by quarterback Jake Haener with 2,432 yards to go along with 17 touchdown passes and three interceptions. His top target has been Jalen Moreno-Cropper with 75 receptions for 991 yards and five touchdowns.

The number two target has been Nikko Remigio with 64 catches for 700 yards and five touchdowns. The team’s rushing attack has been led by Jordan Mims with 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Up front, the defense for the Bulldogs has been led by David Perales with 10.5 sacks and 45 total tackles. Malachi Langley has also been a key contributor with 56 total tackles and two interceptions. Cam Lockridge has been the team’s best player in the secondary with three interceptions and eight passes defended.

This should be a much different game this time around as Fresno St. will have Haener at quarterback in this meeting after not having him during the first time these two teams played. Since Haener returned the Bulldogs have been a different team during the winning streak.

The oddsmakers in Vegas are projecting this to be a close game as Boise St. is just a three-point favorite. It also looks like they could be expecting somewhat of a shootout with the total set at 54.5.