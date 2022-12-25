How to Watch Bucks vs Celtics Christmas Day Game Online

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics meet in an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch on Christmas Day.

The game (5 p.m. ET) will be televised on ABC and ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bucks vs Celtics online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Bucks vs Celtics Preview

Christmas can be a good time of year to resolve grievances, and the Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) will look to resolve one on the basketball court on Christmas Day.

The Boston Celtics (23-10) dethroned the Bucks last May in the Eastern Conference semifinals, 4-3, at the T.D. Garden. Boston couldn’t win it all afterward in a 4-2 NBA Finals series loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Boston and Milwaukee return to the scene on Sunday where the Celtics eliminated the Bucks convincingly in Game 7 for a 109-81 win. Milwaukee couldn’t slow down Boston’s Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum, who had 27 and 23 points respectively in that quarter.

The Bucks meanwhile flatlined offensive after a 26-point first quarter with no better than 21 points in a quarter afterward. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points and 20 rebounds, but the supporting cast couldn’t contribute enough in the end.

While Bucks and Celtics players alike will naturally say Game 7 was last season, the importance of playoff home-court advantage rings true again on Sunday. Boston leads Milwaukee by a half game in the Eastern Conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed.

Milwaukee comes in on a two-game losing streak with losses of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets on the road. The Bucks look to nab a second win on the five-game road trip, which concludes in Chicago on Wednesday, December 28.

Boston recently ended a three-game skid with a 121-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 23. The Celtics look to take a step toward securing home court advantage to aid a return to the finals and end a 14-year title drought. The Celtics last won it all in 2008 with former Wolves superstar Kevin Garnett.

Tatum is having a superstar-type season with a team-high 30.5 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per night. He also averages 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Jaylen Brown has also been stellar for the Celtics with 26.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per night. Marcus Smart remains a major backcourt threat with a team-high 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals plus his 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per night.

Antetokounmpo has another monster season going for the Bucks with 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and a block per game. Jrue Holiday has been solid with 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Similar to the last time the Bucks and Celtics met, Milwaukee will likely not have Khris Middleton due to knee issues. Middleton has played in seven games this season with 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per night.